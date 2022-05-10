St Mary's Newport first-year boys football team win the Munster Cup quarter final against ERSS

St Mary's Newport Boys Football Team
Our first-year boys won the Munster Cup quarter final against ERSS, 5-0. A great team performance with four different goal scorers. Alex Woodland set the tone early with a goal in the 5th minute.
Then a goal from Cormac Shannahan in the 22nd minute. Just before halftime, two headers from Nathan Ebo and Oliver ROache saw Newport take a 4-0 lead into the break. A competitive second half was rounded off with a goal by Alex Woodland. Well done to all involved.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
