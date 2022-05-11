ROUND UP: Wins for Kickhams and Galtee Rovers in quarter-finals

West Junior B Hurling League Quarter-Final

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-17

Clonoulty Rossmore 2-13

John O’Shea at Annacarty

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams are through to the Semi Final of The Maria Marron, Palmers Hill Stud, West Junior B Hurling League, thanks to a late Shane Farrell goal, three minutes into injury time, in a hugely entertaining game played at Annacarty on Tuesday evening last.

With Clonoulty Rossmore hanging on to a two point lead in injury time, top scorer, Conor Horgan floated a 65 into the goalmouth. This dropping shot was blocked down by the Clonoulty defence and Shane Farrell first timed to the net to give Kickhams victory at the death.

Darren Corcoran opened the scoring after two minutes, but it was Kickhams who settled quickly and had opened up a 0.5 to 0.1 lead after eleven minutes, with points from Jack Ryan (Belfast), Orrin Jones, Pa O’Brien and a brace from Conor Horgan.

Cathal Ryan (Raymond) reduced the deficit with two pointed frees, Pa O’Brien got his second of the evening and Nicky Mockler tied up the game after nineteen minutes when he crashed home a goal from close in. The remainder of the half was even enough, with the sides level at the break, 1.5 to 0.8.

Clonoulty Rossmore got the better start to the second half, Cathal Ryan (Raymond) converting two frees and Oisin Fryday with one from play, putting them three to the good by the seventh minute. By the seventeenth minute, Clonoulty had gone into a four point lead, 2.10 to 0.12, but four unanswered wonderful points from Conor Horgan in a five minute spell brought Kickhams right back in contention.

The sides were still level with three minutes from normal time remaining and when Cathal Ryan (Raymond) converted two late frees, it looked like a Clonoulty victory. Kickhams attacked and a goal bound shot was saved at the expense of a 65.

With time running out, Conor Horgan floated the ball into the goalmouth. Shane Farrell was first to react and his goal at the death sealed victory, in what was a hugely entertaining and sporting game.

Teams & Scorers:

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams: Conor Butler, Jack O’Neill, Diarmuid Kinnane, Cathal Carr, Jack Ryan (Belfast) (0.1), Conor Farrell, Shane Farrell (1.0), Paul O’Dwyer (0.1), Pa Ryan (0.2), Conor Horgan (0.11, 4 frees), Conor O’Mahony (0.1), Orrin Jones (0.1), Cathal Duggan, Gerry Buckley, Noel O’Brien. Subs used; John O’Brien, Declan Ryan, Darren Kennedy, Liam Hayes.

Clonoulty Rossmore: Martin Sadlier (0.1 free), Declan O’Dwyer, Andrew Quirke, Keelan Ryan, Jamie Davern, Dillon Kennedy, Sean Ryan (Harry), Adam Fryday, Darren Corcoran (0.1), Jack Kennedy, Martin Ryan (Ned), Michael Ryan (Casey), Cathal Ryan (Raymond (0.9, 8 frees), Davy White (0.1), Nicky Mockler (1.0). Subs Used; Oisin Fryday (1.1), Padraig Coen.

Referee: Padraig Skeffington (Cashel King Cormacs)

O’Donoghue Cup Quarter-Final

Galtee Rovers 1-11

Rockwell Rovers 1-9

Report by John O’Shea

Galtee Rovers are through to the Semi Final of the Michael Devlin O’Donoghue Cup following their two point victory over Rockwell Rovers at Golden on Tuesday night.

This was a tight even game throughout with the minimum between the sides at the break, Galtee Rvs. 0.8, Rockwell Rvs. 1.4, the Rockwell goal coming after five minutes from John Burke.

The second half produced more of the same, with the New Inn side 1.7 to 0.9 to the good with fifteen minutes remaining.

In the end, it came down to the tale of two penalties, Stephen O’Dwyer slotting home for Galtee after sixteen minutes, while Alan Moloney saw his effort go high and wide, seven minutes from time. Darren McGrath got the insurance score with a good point in injury time.

Galtee now meet Aherlow in one Semi Final, while Arravale Rovers take on Golden Kilfeacle in the other.

Teams & Scorers:

Galtee Rvs; Denis Peters, Calum McCarthy, Conor O’Sullivan, Sean Gubbins, Shane Power, Daire Egan, Stephen Moloney, David Harold Barry, Eric Grogan, Stephen O’Dwyer, Sean Daly (1.3 frees), Tony O’Brien, Cian O’Dwyer, Darren McGrath (0.7, 4 frees), Eoin Halpin (0.1). Subs used; John Peters, Liam Kavanagh, Conor O’Neill.

Rockwell Rvs: Michael O’Donnell, John Burke (1.0), Robert O’Donnell, Paul Hally, Gavin Ryan, Liam Fahy, Michael Barron, Liam Lonergan, Tom Downey, Kevin Cleary (0.1), Patrick Hickey (0.1), Aidan Barron (0.2), Pat Hally, Alan Moloney (0.5, 3 frees), TJ Ryan. Subs used; Eoghan Doyle, Diarmuid Lonergan, Gavin Hennessy.

Referee: Paddy Russell (Emly)