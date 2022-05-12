Tipperary GAA club unveils its Patron Jigsaw wall at new astro facility

Patrons Jigsaw: As part of the official opening of the new hurling wall last week, the patrons Jigsaw was unveiled which contains all the names of those who generously donated to this phase of the development.

We thank Carey Glass who generously sponsored this, to Paul Geaney for his work on the graphic design of the piece and to Johnny Cavanagh and his team for their work in installing it.

This is a marvellous piece of work and well worth paying a visit to have a look!

Lotto: Our lotto jackpot reached €10,000 last Monday night - for €2 a ticket why not try your luck at winning this!! You can play the lotto either online via the link on our social media sites or by contacting any committee member to join up for one or multiple draws.

Membership: Membership for 2022 is now due and can be paid through Foireann.ie Any queries on this please contact Enda Long at 087-221 3954. Membership can also be paid to Enda or any committee member.

With games now resumed for all groups players should ensure that their membership is up to date.

Tipperary: Well done to Sam O’Farrell and the Tipperary minor hurlers who beat Waterford last week to secure a place in the Munster Final. Sam plays wing back and captains the team.

Hard luck to Josh Keller who was on the Tipperary U20 team who lost the Munster Final to Limerick last week and to Barry Heffernan and Jake Morris who were on the Tipperary team who lost out to Limerick in Round 3 of the Munster Senior Championship at the weekend.

Condolences: We extend our sympathies to the Hayes family and to Nenagh Ormond Rugby Club on the sudden passing of Keith Hayes at the weekend. Keith was current president of Nenagh Ormond Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Nenagh Éire Ógres: Calling all boys born in 2017 and girls born in 2016 or who have turned five, we would be delighted to see you at our Éire Ógres camp. Ógres camp begins Saturday, May 14, at 10am at the new Nenagh Éire Óg astro facility.

The camp will run for four weeks. There will be lots of fun games and activities to start your little one’s Saturday mornings off on a great note.

Free t- shirt on the last day for all who participate. No hurls or helmets needed.

Junior: Both our Junior groups were in action at the weekend with both teams losing out. Our Junior As played the final round of the League last Fri night against Borrisoleigh and lost on a scoreline of 5 - 20 to 4 - 12 with Craig Hilmi getting two goals and Niall Madden and Brian Maxwell getting the other two.

This defeat means we do not qualify for the knockout stages of the league so attention now turns to the North Championship which begins in the middle of June.

Our Junior Bs played Kiladangan on Saturday evening last in Puckane and were defeated by 0-15 to 0-8. This group has one final group game to play which is against Portroe on Saturday, May 21.

Senior: Our seniors are due to play the final round of the Co League next weekend against JK Brackens. The game is fixed for Sunday, May 15, at 12pm in MacDonagh Park.

Under 7: Our Under 7 boys continue to train every Saturday morning from 10-11am. It's great to see such an improvement from all the boys in a short space of time! Training has moved to the outside field for the summer. We always like to see new faces so any boys born in the years 2015/16 please come along on Saturday mornings from 10-11am. For further information please contact Alan on 087-7518789.

Under 9: Congratulations to all the boys who made their First Holy Communion last weekend, what a glorious weekend you all got for such a special occasion.

Football training continues on Wednesday evening from 5.45 - 7pm on the outside field. Please remember the gumshields! Hurling training is on Saturday morning from 10 - 11.15. New boys born in 2013 and 2014 are always welcome to join. Contact Cathal on 086 080 6460 or the club social media sites with any queries.

Under 11: New players born in 2011 and 2012 are welcome to come along and give it a try. Contact 0874086439 for more details. training takes place every Tuesday - hurling, 6 - 7pm & Friday - football, 5.45 to 6.30 followed by hurling from 6.30 to 7.15 pm. Please encourage any boys that would like to start football to come along Friday.

Under 13: The Under 13 A's lost their North final last week to a dominant Newport side. The boys gave a very spirited second half performance but had left too much to do from the first half. Training on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday evenings unless we have a match.

Under 15: The U15s play Ballina in their North Football Quarter final this Thursday evening - the game is in Ballina at 6.30pm.Training for this group continues on Tuesdays from 7-8pm and on Thursday evenings at 6pm.

Under 17:U17/19 training continues every Monday and Wednesday at 6.50pm.