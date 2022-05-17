Search

17 May 2022

St Mary's Newport athletics news

St Mary's Newport athletics news

Students who participated in last week's competition

Lots of great performances all round in hot competition this week at the North Munster's.


Clodagh Donohoe junior 1st HJ & 1st Triple jump 2nd relay
Ava Palmer junior 3rd 100m & 3rd shot, 2nd relay
Junior relay team 2nd today Clodagh Donohoe, Aoibheann Mcnamara, Ailin Kennedy & Ava Palmer.
Peter Ashe minor 1st jav & 3rd hurdles & final of 200m, 4th 800m pb
Dara Kennedy inter 2nd 400m
Emma Carolan senior 2nd shot
Leah Berry minor 2nd 800m
Callum Heir minor 3rd Javelin
Ailin Kennedy junior 2nd HJ
Sophie Walker inter 2nd LJ
Dillon Walsh inter 3rd LJ
Muireann Jones 3rd 1mile.

Eleven athletes are through to the Munster championships in Templemore on May 21, plus the Junior relay team. It will be very hard to progress through this competition, and I wish them the very best of luck.

Other great performances
Leah Berry 4th 100m, 4th high jump.
Conor Kiely 4th javelin
Rubi Walker 4th javelin
Sophie Walker 5th 100m
Killian o Hora final 100m & 200m
Josh Devlin 4th Long Jump just 2cm off 3rd, final 100m
Dara 4th 800m
Grainne Power inter final 100m
Lazlo, a huge jump of 5m10


Well done to all who competed in the relays and gave it their all.

Contributed to the Tipperary Star.

