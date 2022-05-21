BE CAREFUL: Tipperary gardaí report yet another phishing scam
The gardaí in Tipperary are once again warning the public to careful following another phishing scam in the Nenagh Garda District.
A woman received phone calls from someone purporting to be from KBC bank.
The caller managed to persuade the injured party that the calls related to authentic bank business and money was syphoned from her account.
