ALERT: Batches of black and white pudding recalled from popular store
Batches of an Irish breakfast food have been recalled from a popular store due to allergen concerns.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Lidl's Just Free Gluten Free Black Pudding (260g) and Just Free Gluten Free White Pudding (260g) have both been flagged for undeclared gluten.
Gluten was reportedly detected in the products, which are stamped with the same batch code (041-22) and use-by date (20/05/2022).
The undeclared ingredient may make the affected batches unsafe for consumers allergic to or intolerant of cereals containing gluten.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Lidl stores supplied with the implicated batches.
