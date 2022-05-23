Irish Water are repairing a water main outside Roscrea
Irish Water is carrying out repairs to a burst water main in the Glenbeha area until 4pm today, May 23.
Customers in the Glenbeha, Roscrea and surrounding areas may be affected.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.