UPDATE: Hospital group working to reschedule procedures after lab strike called off
UL Hospitals Group, which includes Nenagh Hospital, is making every effort to reinstate as many procedures as possible in University Hospital Limerick, University Maternity Hospital Limerick, Ennis, Nenagh, St John's and Croom Orthopaedic Hospitals, following the suspension yesterday afternoon by the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association (MLSA) of the national industrial action that was due to continue in hospitals in the Mid-West and across the country this Wednesday.
The decision to defer the strike action has been welcome by the hospital group.
ULHG is advising patients to follow the most recent communication they have received in relation to their appointment.
All GP laboratory services will operate as normal today, and the groups says that it will work to reschedule at the earliest opportunity all patients who have been impacted as a result of the industrial action.
