Tipperary man shouted at gardaí as he ran away after being searched

A family member removed a man who was being threatening and abusive towards gardaí at Parkmore, Roscrea, Nenagh District Court was told.

Tommy Harty of 9 Parkmore, pleaded to threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour on May 21, 2020.

The court heard the incident happened when the gardaí called to Parkmore to meet another individual.

His solicitor, David Peters, said that instead of staying out of it, his client had got involved. Mr Harty wanted to apologise for his behaviour.

Mr Harty was further charged with disorderly conduct at Golden Grove, Roscrea, on February 29, 2020.

The court heard a fixed charge penalty notice had been issued but remained unpaid.

The incident arose after Mr Harty had been stopped and searched by the gardaí, but when he was released he ran away “roaring and shouting” abuse at the gardaí.

Mr Harty told the court he had not received the penalty notice.

Mr Peters said that there were “difficulties” in delivering post to the halting site.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath struck out the disorderly conduct charge and ordered Mr Harty to pay €150 to the court poor box before July 15, saying she would strike out the public order charge if that was done.