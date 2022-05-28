Tipperary gardaí continue investigations into stolen car found in Borrisoleigh
The gardaí in Tipperary are continuing their investigations into an incident in which a car that was reported stolen in Roscrea was later found in Borrisoleigh.
A man reported the car stolen from outside his house in Roscrea on Saturday.
The vehicle was later found abandoned near Borrisoleigh.
The car has been technically examined and the investigation into the theft is ongoing.
