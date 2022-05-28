Two new special ASD classes for Roscrea's Coláiste Phobal secondary school

Special Class Provision

In fantastic news this week the Department of Education have sanctioned the opening of two special classes on our campus here in Coláiste Phobal. They will be available for pupils in our community to enrol in from September 2023. The sanctioned classes are intended to meet the needs of students with complex educational needs arising from their diagnosis of ASD.

This is a much needed addition to us here as there are 9 special classes already in our surrounding primary schools. We are delighted to soon be in a position to provide post-primary special class places and look forward to a new chapter in the history of our school.

School FunDay

This week saw the return of our annual school Funday. The whole school was invited to participate in a wide variety of activities ranging from traditional sports day events such as races and tug of war, to hurling and soccer skills competitions, obstacle courses and of course, inflatable attractions.

The day cumulated in our traditional Staff vs Students soccer game which resulted in a 1-0 victory for the Student team. A fantastic day was had by all and we would like to thank the staff members involved in organising such a successful day as well as Megabounce who provided our inflatables on the day.

School Golf

The final school golf outing of the year took place on Thursday 26th May. Again, I would like to thank Roscrea Golf Club for welcoming and allowing the students of Coláiste Phobal to use their wonderful facility. Everybody was a winner on the day, all boys walked away with prizes.



Senior Section

1st Lee Doran

2nd Diarmuid McLoughlin



Junior Section

1st Jayden Loughnane

2nd Sam Dooley

Ms Egan would like to wish all the lads the best of luck in their upcoming exams.

Juvenile membership of Roscrea Golf Club is open to any boy or girl wishing to join for a small annual fee of €80. We have many lessons and competitions over the course of the summer for both the boys and the girls. Membership forms can be picked up in the clubhouse.

Historical Tour of Roscrea

Miss Hassett and Miss O Meara took their 1st year groups (Lough Allen and Lough Conn) on a historical tour of Roscrea. We visited The Round Tour, Saint Cronans Monastery, Roscrea Castle, Damer House and the Franciscan Friary. We enjoyed a wonderfully, informative talk from Sandra of the OPW at Roscrea Castle. A lovely afternoon thoroughly enjoyed by all.