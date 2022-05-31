POLL RESULT: The Tipperary public have had their say on whether Colm Bonner should continue as senior boss

A recent poll which was run on TipperaryLive put forward the question of whether or not Colm Bonner should be given the reins for next year's hurling campaign.
Tipperary people voted in droves and the results are now in. See below:
Should Colm Bonner be allowed to continue as Tipperary hurling boss for 2023?
Yes: 57%
No: 35%
Unsure: 8%
A majority of TipperaryLive voters sided with giving the Cashel man another twist after a disappointing year, while a small percentage of 8 percent were unsure. All shall be revealed in the coming months.
A survey carried out by FRS Recruitment points to lack of info on salary as being a big turn off for potential staff
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.