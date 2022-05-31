Tipperary TD says overcrowding in Limerick can't continue as it impacts local patients

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has said that a solution to the "persistent overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick" must be found without delay in the interest of both staff and patient safety.

This Monday, the hospital reported 118 patients waiting for beds in the hospital. This is just eight less than the 126 figure at the end of last month, which was the highest ever recorded since records began 16 years ago.

There were 95 people waiting for a bed in Limerick this Tuesday, with six waiting for a bed in Nenagh Hospital.

That situation resulted in an Expert Team being sent in to investigate the chronic overcrowding and the resulting breakdown in delivery of services. Yet the problems continue and this Monday UHL had 25% of all patients waiting for beds across the country, he said.

Deputy Lowry pointed out that the fallout of this week’s overcrowding was the cancellation of all elective and day procedures at University Hospital Limerick, St John's Hospital in Limerick city and Ennis and Nenagh hospitals for the next two days.

"One month on from the deployment of an expert team to UHL there are no improvements and no plans for urgent action announced. Services at all hospitals in the Group continue to suffer and patient care continues to be neglected," said Deputy Lowry.

The Independent TD pointed out that the INMO had reported that fire safety was not being adhered to in the UHL as a result of the overcrowding.

"This is not acceptable and can not be tolerated," he said. "This is putting the safety of both patients and staff at risk and such a risk would not be tolerated in any other public building."

The Thurles-based TD said that he supported the INMO in their call to have the HSE’s Emergency Taskforce convened to discuss the persistent problems at UHL.

"These discussions must result in solutions being found for the safety and care of both the patients and overworked staff at the hospital’ he said.

