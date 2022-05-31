LOTTO LUCK: Tipperary GAA club has its biggest ever lotto winner
Congratulations to John Corbett, Sallygrove who matched the four numbers in the Nenagh Éire Óg lotto draw on Monday, May 23, and won the club's biggest ever lotto jackpot of €10,200.
John will be presented with his winnings in the coming weeks.
The club's lotto jackpot is now €2,100.
You can play the lotto either online via the link on the club website and social media sites or by contacting any committee member to join up for one or multiple draws.
