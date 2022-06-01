Six are arrested as Tipperary gardaí deal with eight public order incidents
The gardaí in Tipperary dealt with eight incidents under the Public Order Act in the Nenagh district over the last week.
Five of these occurred in Nenagh, two in Roscrea and one in Newport.
Arrests were made in six of the incidents.
Shane Egan (Galtee Rovers) gets out ahead of Sean Mullins (Aherlow) when the sides met in the O’Donoghue Cup semi-final
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.