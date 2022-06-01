Search

01 Jun 2022

Tipperary County Athletics - Womens Team are competing in the Premier Division

National Track & Field League, Round 1

County Athletics: Jade Barry Carrick on Suir Javelin

County athletics
National Track & Field League, Round 1

The National Track & Field League got under way in Templemore on Sunday last, Tipperary Womens Team are competing in the Premier Division. Twelve teams from the four provinces are represented in this division. Templemore hosted six teams and the remaining six went head to head at The Mary Peters Track in Belfast. Seven clubs were represented on the Tipperary team.


Tipperary top the leader board going into round Two in July, with the top eight teams qualify for the final which will be held in Tullamore on 14th. August. This is a very young Tipperary squad as twelve of the eighteen athletes competing on the day are twenty years of age or younger and many are Irish National champions


Overall Results Round 1
(1)Tipperary 122pts,, (2)Dundrum Sth. Dublin.,116pts., (3)Galway, 114pts, (4)Raheny Shamrocks Dublin103pts., (5) Donore Harriers Dublin 99pts.,(6) Sligo 95pts., (7)Louth 94pts., Clonliffe Harriers Dublin 87pts.,(8) Monaghan 79pts., (9) Meath,77pts., (10) Finn Valley Donegal 62pts,
(11) Kildare 48pts (12) St Abbans Laois 4pts.


Tipperary Scorers. Katie Bergin Moyne AC.100 & 200m 18 pts., Kaley Cozens Templemore Hammer & Shot 12pts, Ellen Dwyer Nenagh High Jump 9pts, Lucy Fitzgerald Tipp Town Triple Jump 9pts.
Jodie McGrath Nenagh Pole Vault. 9pts, Jade Barry Carrick on Suir Javelin 9pts., Dympna Ryan, Dundrum, 1500m 9pts., Genevieve Rowland Templemore W.F.D. 9pts.,
4x100m Relay, 9pts. (Leona Maher Moyne, Emily Davidson Templemore, Kellie Bester Carrick on Suir, Katie Bergin Moyne)


Maeve Gaffney, Newport Walk, 7pts, Marissa Hayes Templemore Discus 7pts, Emily Davidson Nenagh Long jump 6pts., Sharon Cantwell Moyne 3000m 6pts.


4x400m Relay. 6pts. (Mgt Mary Grace Nenagh, Sandra Tjanic Carrick on Suir, Sharon Cantwell Moyne, Eimear Lynch Newport). Grace Brennan Nenagh 100Hurdles (appeal).

