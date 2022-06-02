Thurles Golf Club - well done to our Jimmy Bruen team on their 3-2 victory over County Tipperary

JIMMY BRUEN

Well done to our Jimmy Bruen team on their 3-2 victory over Co. Tipperary on Sunday last. The match went down to a nail-biting finish with Bart Flynn and Fergus O’Brien securing the win on the 18th. Congratulations to all the panel - David Bourke, Conor Ryan, Shane Moloney Ger Maguire, Paddy Dwan, Eamon Hayes, Conor Gleeson, David Ryan, Denis Cleary, Thomas Maguire, Bart and Fergus and team managers John O’Connell and Larry Moloney.

IRISH MIXED FOURSOMES

Members interested in representing the Club in the Irish Mixed Foursomes please put your name and phone number on the entry sheet in glass cabinet in hallway



PRESIDENTS CHARITY DAY

President’s Charity Day in aid of CUH Cancer Research will take place on Wednesday 15th June. The format will be Men’s Team of Three and Ladies Team of Three - €90 per team. Booking is available now on BRS for members and visitors or by calling (089)2740630 or the office/pro-shop on (0504)21983.



LUIGI CLASSIC

This is the 47th year of the Luigi Classic charity event in aid of Thurles Parents and Friends of Children with Special Needs.

The Classic takes place on Monday 6th June and booking is now live on BRS. The format is Team of Four (2 to count - full handicaps allowed). Cost per team is €100. There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th/ladies. There will also be Longest Drive and Nearest the Pin for both ladies and men.

We appreciate your invaluable support for such a worthy cause.



MEN’S RESULTS

Sunday 22nd May – Holmpatrick Cup: Fourball S/F (Revised)

1st Paddy Dwan & John Dwan 47pts

2nd Seanie Mockler & William Maher 47pts

3rd Jerry Stapleton & Ned Commins 47pts

4th Kevin Walsh & Aidan Cowan 47pts



Thursday 26th May – 18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Shane Moloney (6)40pts

2nd Richie Carroll (24) 38pts

3rd Padraic Maher (17) 38pts

4th Joe Johnson (23) 37pts

5th Liam Cleary (14) 37pts



Sunday 29th May – 18 Hole Singles S/F (Categories)

Division 1

1st Chanel Stapleton (7)39pts

2nd Greg Fewer (9) 38pts

Division 2

1st Tossy Hayes (17)37pts

2nd Sean Ryan (15) 37pts

Division 3

1st John Fitzgerald (23)39pts

2nd Matthew Ryan (20) 37pts



THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €8; Visitors €25.

LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Wednesday 25th May: 6, 7, 11, 26

No Jackpot Winner. 2 x match 3’s – Dan Harnett and Catherine O’Grady €50 each.

NEXT WEEK’S JACKPOT €16,900

You can now play our Lotto online on the Clubforce website!

Draw will take place live on our Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

Thank you for your continued support.



SPLIT THE POT

Congratulations to our May winner, Micheal Clohessy!

Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5)

You can also now play our “Split the Pot” in Boyles Home & Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!



LADIES NOTES



Ladies Results

Tuesday May 24th - 18 Holes Singles S/F

1st Catherine Mulcahy (44) 39 pts

2nd Breda Stakelum (33) 37pts

3rd Sadie O 'Dwyer (33) 37 pts

4th Andrea Fewer (30) 36pts

9 Holes Singles S/F

Helen Regan (22) 19 pts

Thursday May 27th - 9 Holes Singles S/F-Qualifier

1st Mary Flanagan Hunt (24) 19 pts

2nd Ita Clohessy (25) 18 pts

Sunday May 29th - 18 Holes S/F

1st Margaret Ryan (31) 38 pts

2nd Nora Turner (19) 36 pts

Upcoming Ladies Competitions

Tuesday May 31st - 18 Holes Open Singles S/F kindly sponsored by Supervalu.

Saturday 4th and Sunday June 5th - Open Team of 3 Betterball

Team Results

Commiserations to The Revive Team on their narrow defeat by Templemore.

Many thanks to players, managers and supporters.



