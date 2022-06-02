Outpatient services have resumed at Tipperary hospital hit by Limerick ED surge

While significant reductions in scheduled care remain in effect across UL Hospitals Group, which covers north Tipperary, for the remainder of this week as they group manages high volumes of patients through its Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick (UHL), outpatient services have resumed in Nenagh and Limerick.

The hospital raised its level of escalation on Monday, May 30, resulting in the deferral of all but the most time-critical elective activity this Tuesday and Wednesday.

While outpatient activity at UHL is being restored this Thursday and Friday, almost all elective surgical procedures and diagnostic investigations are deferred for the remainder of this week until Friday, June 3.

Elective and day surgery is also impacted at Nenagh Hospital and St John’s Hospital until this Friday.

"We regret that some patients will have their surgery deferred and all affected patients are being contacted directly by hospital staff. Patients attending for day surgery at Ennis Hospital are advised to attend as planned for the remainder of this week unless contacted directly by the hospital and advised otherwise," the group said in a statement

Patients attending for endoscopy and outpatient appointments at Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s are also advised to attend as planned unless advised otherwise by staff. The medical assessment units at these three hospitals will also operate as normal.

Services at University Maternity Hospital Limerick and at Croom Orthopaedic Hospital are unaffected by these disruptions and patients at both hospitals are advised to attend for their appointments.

All patients whose appointments are affected by these regrettable service disruptions will be contacted directly by staff and their appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible. In line with our escalation plan, we are currently prioritising care for our sickest patients and we sincerely regret the significant reduction in services across our hospitals this week.

The Emergency Department at UHL remains open 24-7 for emergency cases and emergency and trauma surgery is continuing. Injury Units at Ennis (8am-8pm), Nenagh (8am-8pm) and St John’s Hospital (8am-7pm) are all operating as normal.