Age & Opportunity announces grants for 41 Tipperary groups to promote physical activity in older people

The Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme is today (June 2) celebrating a momentous allocation of funding for sport and physical activity in older age-groups.

The grants scheme, a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland, will distribute €19,535 across 41 groups in Tipperary. Nationwide 995 groups will receive grants totalling €514,120.

Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers said: “The Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme has been an incredibly beneficial resource in enabling older people to become more active and the grants announced today are a further recognition of the importance of sport and physical activity in the lives of older people.

“I want to thank Age & Opportunity for the excellent work they are doing in providing opportunities for older people and I wish them continued success in their valuable work to communities all across Ireland”.

The National Grant Scheme provides an accessible and enjoyable means for older people in communities nationwide to reap the health rewards from doing physical activity.

Speaking about the grant, Dr. Una May, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, said that Age & Opportunity Active programme continues to act as a valuable resource in getting more older people more active.

“Sport Ireland’s vision is that sport contributes to enhancing the quality of Irish life and that people of all ages are encouraged and valued in sport. To help us achieve this we work with Age & Opportunity to deliver opportunities and grants to as many clubs and groups as possible.

“We are delighted to award funding to the Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme. Keeping physically active or returning to activity is more important than ever given the circumstances we’ve found ourselves in due to Covid-19 over the last number of years. The grant continues to act as a valuable resource in getting more older people more active and we are thrilled to share this good news with everyone today.”

Karen Horgan, CEO of Age & Opportunity, said today’s grant funding is helping us create an Ireland where more older people are more active and more connected and the allocation of these grants ensures clubs and groups from all walks of life can benefit from the scheme.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Sport Ireland. Age & Opportunity works to ensure equality of participation for all older people, irrespective of background, culture, identity, setting or location. We are delighted that this year 383 successful applications were from designated disadvantaged areas. There were also 48 applications from nursing homes and 84 applications from day care centres.”

Of today’s successful funding allocations, 201 grants were awarded to Active Retirement Associations, 218 grants were awarded to Irish Countrywomen’s Associations, 226 grants were awarded to sports clubs and 22 to Local Sports Partnerships.

The successful Tipperary groups are:

Aherlow ICA, Killaloe Ballina Tennis Club (KBTC), Mount Bruis Women's Group, North Tipperary Development Company, Golden/Kilfeacle ICA, Knock GAA, Moycarkey ICA, Aras Mhuire Day Care Centre, Carrick-on-Suir ICA, Borrisoleigh Active Social Club, Cahir ARA, Killenaule Senior Citizens, Co Tipperary Lawn Tennis Club, Ballyporeen ICA, Powerstown/Lisronagh ICA, Fethard Regional Community Sport and Recreational Campus Co. Ltd, Cloughjordan ICA, Ballingeary ICA, SKS Management, Bansha ICA, Rathkeevan ICA, Borrisokane Athletic Club, Borrisokane Day Care Centre, Tipperary C.O.P.D Support, Templemore ICA, Puckane & District Tennis Club, Cashel and District ARA, Moycarkey Borris Men's Shed, Thurles ICA, Ardeen Nursing Home, South Tipperary Tigers Special Olympics Club, Templemore ARA, Cahir Day Care Centre, Ardlinnan Community Council, Nenagh ARA, Kilsheelan and Kilcash ARA, Golden Years Day Care Centre, Irish Wheelchair Association, Roscrea, Annacarty Donohill ARA, Silver Arch Family Resouce Centre, Tipperary Sports Partnership.

Find out the impact the Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme has on groups around the country - https://youtu.be/6JM4abnd0DA

The Grant Scheme demonstrates the wide scope and ambition of older people across Ireland where keeping healthy and active is concerned.