Search

02 Jun 2022

Age & Opportunity announces grants for 41 Tipperary groups to promote physical activity in older people

€19,535 to be distributed across 41 groups in Tipperary

Age & Opportunity announces grants for 41 Tipperary groups to promote physical activity in older people

Age & Opportunity Walking Football Blitz in Cabra

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Jun 2022 9:14 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme is today (June 2) celebrating a momentous allocation of funding for sport and physical activity in older age-groups.

The grants scheme, a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland, will distribute €19,535 across 41 groups in Tipperary.  Nationwide 995 groups will receive grants totalling €514,120. 

Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers said: “The Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme has been an incredibly beneficial resource in enabling older people to become more active and the grants announced today are a further recognition of the importance of sport and physical activity in the lives of older people.

“I want to thank Age & Opportunity for the excellent work they are doing in providing opportunities for older people and I wish them continued success in their valuable work to communities all across Ireland”.

 The National Grant Scheme provides an accessible and enjoyable means for older people in communities nationwide to reap the health rewards from doing physical activity. 

 Speaking about the grant, Dr. Una May, Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, said that Age & Opportunity Active programme continues to act as a valuable resource in getting more older people more active.

 “Sport Ireland’s vision is that sport contributes to enhancing the quality of Irish life and that people of all ages are encouraged and valued in sport. To help us achieve this we work with Age & Opportunity to deliver opportunities and grants to as many clubs and groups as possible. 

 “We are delighted to award funding to the Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme. Keeping physically active or returning to activity is more important than ever given the circumstances we’ve found ourselves in due to Covid-19 over the last number of years. The grant continues to act as a valuable resource in getting more older people more active and we are thrilled to share this good news with everyone today.” 

 Karen Horgan, CEO of Age & Opportunity, said today’s grant funding is helping us create an Ireland where more older people are more active and more connected and the allocation of these grants ensures clubs and groups from all walks of life can benefit from the scheme.

 “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Sport Ireland. Age & Opportunity works to ensure equality of participation for all older people, irrespective of background, culture, identity, setting or location. We are delighted that this year 383 successful applications were from designated disadvantaged areas. There were also 48 applications from nursing homes and 84 applications from day care centres.”

 Of today’s successful funding allocations, 201 grants were awarded to Active Retirement Associations, 218 grants were awarded to Irish Countrywomen’s Associations, 226 grants were awarded to sports clubs and 22 to Local Sports Partnerships. 

 The successful Tipperary groups are:

Aherlow ICA, Killaloe Ballina Tennis Club (KBTC), Mount Bruis Women's Group, North Tipperary Development Company, Golden/Kilfeacle ICA, Knock GAA, Moycarkey ICA, Aras Mhuire Day Care Centre, Carrick-on-Suir ICA, Borrisoleigh Active Social Club, Cahir ARA, Killenaule Senior Citizens, Co Tipperary Lawn Tennis Club, Ballyporeen ICA, Powerstown/Lisronagh ICA, Fethard Regional Community Sport and Recreational Campus Co. Ltd, Cloughjordan ICA, Ballingeary ICA, SKS Management, Bansha ICA, Rathkeevan ICA, Borrisokane Athletic Club, Borrisokane Day Care Centre, Tipperary C.O.P.D Support, Templemore ICA, Puckane & District Tennis Club, Cashel and District ARA, Moycarkey Borris Men's Shed, Thurles ICA, Ardeen Nursing Home, South Tipperary Tigers Special Olympics Club, Templemore ARA, Cahir Day Care Centre, Ardlinnan Community Council, Nenagh ARA, Kilsheelan and Kilcash ARA, Golden Years Day Care Centre, Irish Wheelchair Association, Roscrea, Annacarty Donohill ARA, Silver Arch Family Resouce Centre, Tipperary Sports Partnership.

Find out the impact the Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme has on groups around the country - https://youtu.be/6JM4abnd0DA

 The Grant Scheme demonstrates the wide scope and ambition of older people across Ireland where keeping healthy and active is concerned. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media