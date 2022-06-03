Tipperary court pays tribute to probation officer on her promotion to new position

Tributes were paid at Nenagh District Court last Friday to Kim McDonnell, probation officer, who has taken up a new position within the Probation Services in Limerick.

Ms McDonnell, who is originally from Dublin, has been attached to the Nenagh court district for the past five years.

Leading the tributes, Judge Elizabeth MacGrath congratulated Ms McDonnell on being promoted and said: “I, for one, have found her to be of huge assistance.”

Judge MacGrath said Ms McDonnell’s probation reports were always detailed and helpful.

She said that very often the work of the public service was not appreciated as people didn’t realise the amount of work and effort public servants put in.

On behalf of the Tipperary Bar Association, solicitor Elzabeth McKeever described Ms McDonnell as a “great asset” to the legal profession.

“She takes such an interest with clients it makes our lives a lot easier. She shows genuine interest in clients,” she said.

Sgt Regina McCarthy, on behalf of the Garda Síochána, said Ms McDonnell was a “pleasant person and easy to deal with”.

On behalf of the Courts Service, Olivia Kelly said: “Limerick is lucky to get you.”

Ms McDonnell, who thanked everyone for their “kind comments” said she had found her experience in Tipperary to be “thoroughly enjoyable and professional”.

“That starts at the top. There is great support from the top down,” she said.

Ms McDonnell said that she now hoped to cultivate the same level of relationships when she takes up her new role in Limerick.