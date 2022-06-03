Search

03 Jun 2022

Tipperary court pays tribute to probation officer on her promotion to new position

Tipperary court pays tribute to probation officer on her promotion to new position

Nenagh Court: Tribute to probation officer on her promotion to new position

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Jun 2022 5:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tributes were paid at Nenagh District Court last Friday to Kim McDonnell, probation officer, who has taken up a new position within the Probation Services in Limerick.

Ms McDonnell, who is originally from Dublin, has been attached to the Nenagh court district for the past five years.

Leading the tributes, Judge Elizabeth MacGrath congratulated Ms McDonnell on being promoted and said: “I, for one, have found her to be of huge assistance.”

Judge MacGrath said Ms McDonnell’s probation reports were always detailed and helpful.

She said that very often the work of the public service was not appreciated as people didn’t realise the amount of work and effort public servants put in.

On behalf of the Tipperary Bar Association, solicitor Elzabeth McKeever described Ms McDonnell as a “great asset” to the legal profession.

“She takes such an interest with clients it makes our lives a lot easier. She shows genuine interest in clients,” she said.

Sgt Regina McCarthy, on behalf of the Garda Síochána, said Ms McDonnell was a “pleasant person and easy to deal with”.

On behalf of the Courts Service, Olivia Kelly said: “Limerick is lucky to get you.”

Ms McDonnell, who thanked everyone for their “kind comments” said she had found her experience in Tipperary to be “thoroughly enjoyable and professional”.

“That starts at the top. There is great support from the top down,” she said.

Ms McDonnell said that she now hoped to cultivate the same level of relationships when she takes up her new role in Limerick.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media