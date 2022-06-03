Search

03 Jun 2022

Preview: Another big weekend of Camogie action for Tipp seniors and juniors

Preview: Another big weekend of Camogie action for Tipp seniors and juniors

03 Jun 2022 2:45 PM

Tipperary will be looking to pick up their first win of the All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship next weekend, after a stuttering start to this year's campaign so far.

Draws against both Clare and Dublin in their first two games means this game against Waterford on Sunday takes on huge importance, as Tipp badly need to get a win to re-discover some confidence which has gone missing in the past month.

It took a late Cait Devane free to salvage a draw last weekend in Parnell Park, and Bill Mullaney will be hoping to get that win that will give his side some breathing space in the group, as Waterford have registered two wins so far against Dublin and Wexford.

The game will be a curtain raiser for the Munster Senior Hurling Final in FBD Semple Stadium.

Elsewhere, the Junior team will play host to Clare in their third group game in what really is a must win for Tipp after beating Mayo last week.

A loss to Cavan in the opening round has given Tipp a battle to qualify from the group, and with Clare on a high after clinching a Munster title last month (beating Tipp by two points in the semi-final), it will be a tough game for Tipp to come out on the right side of.

This game takes place this Saturday at 5pm in the Ragg.

