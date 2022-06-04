Temporary road closure between Rossadrehid and Flemingstown on June 7

Road closed by order of Tipperary County Council
Tipperary County Council has ordered the temporary road closure of the L-8321 Rossadrehid to Flemingstown Road, County Tipperary from 7am on Tuesday June 7, to 7pm on Monday August 8.
Temporary Traffic Management will be in place with local diversions. Expect delays.
