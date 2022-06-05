Search

05 Jun 2022

Our Lady’s Templemore students bid farewell to their Chinese studies tutor

Yingying has taught them the Chinese language and culture all year, which is something they have really enjoyed

Our Lady's Templemore students bid farewell to their Chinese studies tutor

Jason Ahearn presenting Yingying TY Chinese Tutor with a farewell gift

05 Jun 2022 9:00 AM

On Tuesday, May 24, our TY students each received their certificate in Chinese Studies and afterwards held a farewell ceremony for Yingying, their tutor. Yingying has taught them the Chinese language and culture all year, which is something they have really enjoyed.


Munster Track and Field Athletics
Huge success at this year’s Munster Track and Field Athletics held in Templemore Athletics Grounds.
The throwers proved successful again with three qualifiers for the All-I -Irelands.
They were Bryan Quinn ( 2nd Intermediate Hammer), Donnacha Cantwell (third Intermediate Hammer) and Bobbie Glesson (second Shot Putt).


On the Track, Joe Burke came out on top again, fighting off very strong competition in the 100m Junior Boys.
He finished 1st in a time of 11.6s.


Cathal Ryan made easy work of the Intermediate High Jump jumping 1.80m to win gold.
The Junior Boys came up just short in the Relay but put in a great performance.
Well done to all Our Ladys students who competed on the day.


Junior Cycle Award Ceremony

On Wednesday, May 24, we held our first-year awards.
The awards are in recognition of the student’s efforts and contribution to the school during their first year in Our Lady’s.


We were delighted to welcome back past student Martin Moore.
Martin, now Tipperary’s Assistant Chief Fire Officer, spoke to each year group on the importance of doing your best in school, keeping focused and remaining calm as students approach exams.
He also highlighted the importance of your friends.
Congratulations and well done to all students who received their bronze, silver, gold and platinum awards.

