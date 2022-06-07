Tipperary gardaí role out vulnerable person's register across the county

Gardaí in the Tipperary Division are encouraging local people to assist them protect the most vulnerable people in the community and sign-up for their new database.

Last week An Garda Síochána in the Nenagh Garda District, which also covers the Roscrea area, piloted the new project, which has already received very positive support from across the community.

The new system enables carers of those who suffer with dementia and Alzheimer's can register their details with the local Gardaí, so that in the event of an emergency these details can be accessed quickly to ensure their safe return to their loved ones.

Their details are captured through a prescribed form which can be downloaded or available in your local Garda Station.

The information provided on the form is uploaded into a secure database, which is only accessible by designated Gardaí with clearance to access the information in the event of an emergency.

“Our ethos is to assist people in our community who are living with and supporting those who have Dementia or Alzheimer’s”, said Insp Ailish Myles of Roscrea Garda station.

“These situations become especially trying when that person wanders off or goes missing”, Inspector Myles explained.

The new system will see a sergeant appointed in each District to monitor the new database and when a person living with Alzheimer's or dementia are reported missing, the database could provide vital information that investigating Garda can access.

Sgt Declan O'Carroll and Garda Alison O'Connell are the contact persons for the Nenagh District.

The Gardaí have worked with local community leaders directly involved in assisting people living with Alzheimer's and dementia, including Roscrea Age Friendly founder and leader Anne Keevey.

Age Friendly Roscrea host a Dementia Café in their headquarters in the former Courthouse on Gaol Road in Roscrea and Age Friendly are playing a valuable role in shaping how Roscrea can better accommodate the increasing aged population.

For more information about the new Garda database visit your local Garda station.