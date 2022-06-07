Templemore Fit4Life members take on Cork City Marathon

Eileen Looby joined the normal quartet of Larry Stapleton, Tommy Gleeson, Noel Hammell and Enya Burke
Templemore Fit4Life members were on the road again this week.
Last month it was Limerick, this month it was the Cork City Marathon. The team took on the Marathon as a relay and they had an extra member this time out.
Eileen Looby joined the normal quartet of Larry Stapleton, Tommy Gleeson, Noel Hammell and Enya Burke. There was a large entry into the Relay Marathon with over 450 teams crossing the finish line and lads were placed 15th in the field. Well done lads.
Pictured above: Noel Hamell, Tommy Gleeson, Eillen Looby, Enya Burke and Larry Stapleton. Why orange you might ask, although it is the club's colours thats not the reason, when you have hundreds of runners approaching the baton transition area you want to be able to pick out your team member. Good idea Tommy.
Ger Redser O'Grady pictured with Declan Ryan who celebrated his 49th birthday at the weekend in Thurles
Track & Field All-Ireland bound Senior Relay team Ella Moloney, Cathy Ryan Dundon, Kate Ralph and Rebecca O'Mara
Congratulations to Catherine Quinn, above, winner of out business network voucher for The Cottage Loughmore
