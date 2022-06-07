Search

07 Jun 2022

Templemore Fit4Life members take on Cork City Marathon

The team took on the Marathon as a relay and they had an extra member this time out

Eileen Looby joined the normal quartet of Larry Stapleton, Tommy Gleeson, Noel Hammell and Enya Burke

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Jun 2022 6:15 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Templemore Fit4Life members were on the road again this week.

Last month it was Limerick, this month it was the Cork City Marathon. The team took on the Marathon as a relay and they had an extra member this time out.

Eileen Looby joined the normal quartet of Larry Stapleton, Tommy Gleeson, Noel Hammell and Enya Burke. There was a large entry into the Relay Marathon with over 450 teams crossing the finish line and lads were placed 15th in the field. Well done lads.

Pictured above: Noel Hamell, Tommy Gleeson, Eillen Looby, Enya Burke and Larry Stapleton. Why orange you might ask, although it is the club's colours thats not the reason, when you have hundreds of runners approaching the baton transition area you want to be able to pick out your team member. Good idea Tommy.

