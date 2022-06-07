Search

07 Jun 2022

Coláiste Mhuire are senior choir champs

Huge congratulations to the choir of Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed on winning the AIMS Choral Festival Senior Choir competition that took place in New Ross last week to become this year’s 2022 All-Ireland champions!

The excitement was palpable on Friday morning May 20 as our young singers ventured off to the South East representing their school to compete for the first time in the Senior Chorus section in the event.

The competition was of the highest standard with the finest school choirs in the country competing.

The preparation and commitment by our wonderful Musical Director Ms. Helen Wallace along with Ms. Caoimhe Geaney & Ms.

Eimear Lowth throughout the school year has been impeccable with our students as they rehearsed diligently during and after school times with their two pieces ‘Bless the Lord’ & ‘My Shot’.

While singing on stage in a National final can be a daunting experience, a special mention must go to our soloists Ben Nolan, Keelan Fahey, Heber Nesbitt, Cormac Leahy, Sarah Ryan, Jude Ryan and John Shaw plus guitarists Kayleigh Cronin & Telmo Gonzalez who delivered exceptional performances.

The adjudicators complimented our 57 students who embraced the occasion, sang with a smile and really enjoyed the whole performance.

Needless to say, emotions of ecstasy and elation followed the announcement that Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed had won first place and were bringing the Connie Tantrum Cup to Thurles for the first time!

This was also a great send off for the many 6th year students involved who have been core members of the choir for many years.

Once again, we are immensely proud of all involved in this incredible win for Coláiste Mhuire who are also the first ETB school to win the title.

Maith sibh go léir!

Contributed to the Tipperary Star

