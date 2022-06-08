Tipperary gardaí arrest male over alleged lunchtime assault on woman
The gardaí in Tipperary are investigating an alleged assault on a female in Nenagh on Monday of last week.
The woman was allegedly assaulted on Joe Daly Road at around lunchtime.
The woman later required hospital treatment.
A male in his twenties was later arrested on suspicion of involvement in the incident and detained at Nenagh Garda station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.