08 Jun 2022

A burst water main in Thorney Bridge may impact several places in the Kilmore area

Irish Water say repairs are expected to be complete tomorrow

08 Jun 2022 11:00 AM

Irish Water is repairing a burst water main in the Thorney Bridge, Kilmore area.

This may cause supply disruption to customers in the Killusty, Kilganey, Monroe, Lisronagh, Powerstown, Kiltinan, Redmondstown, Tikincor, Thorney Bridge, Kilmore and the surrounding areas.

The works are expected to be complete by 2pm tomorrow, June 9.

Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.

