Court told that man lying on Tipperary footpath became abusive to the gardaí
A man who was lying on the footpath in Roscrea became abusive to the gardaí, Nenagh District Court was told.
Krzksztof Kostka of No Fixed Abode, pleaded to threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Gantly Road, Roscrea, on May 27, 2022.
His solicitor, David Peters, said Mr Kostka had a “severe alcohol addiction” problem.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Kostka €160.
She set recognizance in his own bond of €250.
Suaimhneas sna Coillte at Glengarra Mountain Lodge, hosted by Mountain Lodge Restoration Committee anchored by Burncourt Community Council is back on Sunday, August 21.
JK Brackens' Martin Delaney tries to break away from Conal Kennedy, Clonmel Commercials, during the FBD Insurance county football league division one final in Boherlahan. Picture: Michael Boland
It is with great sadness that we heard during the past week of the passing of Margaret Kirby (above) of Kyle Bohertrime and Newtown, Connecticut, USA.
