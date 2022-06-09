Launch of Tom Wood’s Scrap Book in Cashel Library

Cashel Library was delighted to host the launch of Tom Wood’s (pictured left) Scrap Book, a collection of photos and memorabilia from the 19th and 20th centuries.
Many thanks to Oliver Corbett (centre, above) for his introduction and to the full house who turned out to support the launch.
Cllr Michael Fitzgerald, (right), said it was a “a truly wonderful collection of photos depicting life in Cashel, in days gone by”.
Suaimhneas sna Coillte at Glengarra Mountain Lodge, hosted by Mountain Lodge Restoration Committee anchored by Burncourt Community Council is back on Sunday, August 21.
JK Brackens' Martin Delaney tries to break away from Conal Kennedy, Clonmel Commercials, during the FBD Insurance county football league division one final in Boherlahan. Picture: Michael Boland
It is with great sadness that we heard during the past week of the passing of Margaret Kirby (above) of Kyle Bohertrime and Newtown, Connecticut, USA.
