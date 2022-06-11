Ireland’s most prestigious theatre company Druid brings The Cavalcaders by Billy Roche to The Source

Sunday 26th June at 8pm | Tickets €25
Druid is back on tour with a new production of Billy Roche’s classic play The Cavalcaders. Terry and his friends Josie, Rory and Ted spend their days as cobblers and their nights as The Cavalcaders, a barbershop quartet of local renown. But life has taken its toll on Terry and past betrayals cast long shadows.
Source is delighted to present Billy Roche’s classic memory play which takes you on a journey back in time to the 1990s, to heartache, companionship, and the redemptive power of song.
The Cavalcaders is a comic and tender portrait of life in small-town, pre-Celtic Tiger Ireland and those who lived there.
Founded in 1975, Druid is a touring theatre company, anchored in the West of Ireland and looking to the world. Druid Theatre’s productions have been nominated for 10 awards at this year’s Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards.
