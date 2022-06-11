Moycarkey Coolcroo AC - Road Race Countdown

Photo shows Moycarkey Coolcroo ACs Annual road races return on Friday June 17. Above are some highlights from our last race held in 2019, photography by Niall Moran
Clothing Collection
If you are looking to offload some clothes Moycarkey Coolcroo are having a Clothing Collection on Saturday June 18, with drop off points in Two Mile Borris beside Corcorans Bar near the National School & at the Community Center in Littleton from 2pm to 4pm All proceeds go back into club development
Any support is much appreciated.
Road Race Countdown
It's just one week to go to Our Annual 5k & 10k Road Races in Littleton Co.Tipperary. On Friday June 17 at at 7:30pm
Please note children must be accompanied by an adult in the Family 5k Walk/Run, Hope to see you all there on June 1
Photo shows Moycarkey Coolcroo ACs Annual road races return on Friday June 17. Above are some highlights from our last race held in 2019, photography by Niall Moran
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.