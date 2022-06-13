Search

13 Jun 2022

Gig nights are a go as Motown big band experience The Papa Zitas bring their live show to The Source!

This 10-piece outfit delivers incredible performances of the 1960’s Detroit and Philly classics we all know and love

Friday 1st July at 8.30pm | Tickets €15

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

13 Jun 2022 12:15 PM

Tickets are selling fast for what promises to be a foot stomping night of entertainment in The Source. The Papa Zitas are arguably Ireland’s definitive Motown Big Band experience.

This 10-piece outfit delivers incredible performances of the 1960’s Detroit and Philly classics we all know and love.

Think Marvin, Diana, the Ronnettes, the Shirelles and we are generally in the ballpark where this band love to play. Headed by three amazing vocalists (The Mama Zitas!) and joined by an exuberant brass section and thundering rhythm ensemble, this homage to '60s music is to dance for!

The Papa Zitas are primed to go with dancefloor hits guaranteed to get the party started.

