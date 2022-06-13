Gig nights are a go as Motown big band experience The Papa Zitas bring their live show to The Source!

Friday 1st July at 8.30pm | Tickets €15
Tickets are selling fast for what promises to be a foot stomping night of entertainment in The Source. The Papa Zitas are arguably Ireland’s definitive Motown Big Band experience.
This 10-piece outfit delivers incredible performances of the 1960’s Detroit and Philly classics we all know and love.
Think Marvin, Diana, the Ronnettes, the Shirelles and we are generally in the ballpark where this band love to play. Headed by three amazing vocalists (The Mama Zitas!) and joined by an exuberant brass section and thundering rhythm ensemble, this homage to '60s music is to dance for!
The Papa Zitas are primed to go with dancefloor hits guaranteed to get the party started.
Cahir Park players Sienna Ferris and Zoe Conway who now go onto U13 and U15 All Ireland Finals after the Gaynor Cup last week
The Comeragh Rangers football team that won the recent U15 Féile Cup Final in Stradbally, county Waterford by defeating Tramore.
