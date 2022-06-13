‘Dimma’s Books’ to open for Roscrea St Vincent de Paul

Roscrea’s St Vincent de Paul will celebrate the opening of a new book shop on Saturday, June 18, the proceeds of which will help SVP’s charity work.

The official opening of Dimmas Books, with an accompanying book sale, will take place that day from 11am to 1pm, says George Cunningham.



“For a start we will have over 2,500 books on all subjects with a good emphasis on Irish material, both fiction and nonfiction,” says Mr Cunningham.



“An outstanding feature are the collections of modern works on West Africa,

Israel, USA, central America, the Middle and Far East, as well as works on Edmund Burke, mostly coming from the library of Conor Cruise O’Brien. We also have big collections on cookery, sport, art, architecture and archaeology.”



The collection includes diverse works on religions from all over the world, and “small but select volumes on Scotland and England, cartography, biography, hunting, shooting and war, works by Maurice Walsh, health and fitness, crafts, drink, poetry.



“There is a big selection of local studies volumes, all in mint condition at knockdown prices,” added Mr Cunningham. All proceeds will go to help families in the locality.

Additionally, there is a is a large collection of modern novels, all new in three sizes, all for between €1and €2.50, along with a section of new juvenilia.



The official opening will be presided over by the President of Cronan’s Conference. To celebrate and honour the opening there will be great bargains throughout the two hour sale.



Mostly new or antiquarian books, with hundreds of new novels and children's books.

Why not pay a visit and honour the memory of scribe Dimma in this historic part of Roscrea.