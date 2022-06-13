Search

13 Jun 2022

‘Dimma’s Books’ to open for Roscrea St Vincent de Paul

Official opening of Dimma's Books, with an accompanying book sale, will take place on June 18 from 11am to 1pm

‘Dimma’s Books’ to open for Roscrea St Vincent de Paul

Picture shows the room where most of the volumes are located. In the main shop are the novels and juvenalia as well as some local studies and publications

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

13 Jun 2022 10:46 AM

Roscrea’s St Vincent de Paul will celebrate the opening of a new book shop on Saturday, June 18, the proceeds of which will help SVP’s charity work.

The official opening of Dimmas Books, with an accompanying book sale, will take place that day from 11am to 1pm, says George Cunningham.


“For a start we will have over 2,500 books on all subjects with a good emphasis on Irish material, both fiction and nonfiction,” says Mr Cunningham.


“An outstanding feature are the collections of modern works on West Africa,
Israel, USA, central America, the Middle and Far East, as well as works on Edmund Burke, mostly coming from the library of Conor Cruise O’Brien. We also have big collections on cookery, sport, art, architecture and archaeology.”


The collection includes diverse works on religions from all over the world, and “small but select volumes on Scotland and England, cartography, biography, hunting, shooting and war, works by Maurice Walsh, health and fitness, crafts, drink, poetry.


“There is a big selection of local studies volumes, all in mint condition at knockdown prices,” added Mr Cunningham. All proceeds will go to help families in the locality.
Additionally, there is a is a large collection of modern novels, all new in three sizes, all for between €1and €2.50, along with a section of new juvenilia.


The official opening will be presided over by the President of Cronan’s Conference. To celebrate and honour the opening there will be great bargains throughout the two hour sale.


Mostly new or antiquarian books, with hundreds of new novels and children's books.
Why not pay a visit and honour the memory of scribe Dimma in this historic part of Roscrea.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media