14 Jun 2022

Cashel Comhaltas fundraiser for Ukrainians refugees fleeing war

Family Fun: next Saturday, June 18, from 10am to 6pm on the Plaza in Cashel town centre

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Jun 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

A team of six young musicians from Cashel Comhaltas have organised a day of music, song and dance for next Saturday, June 18, from 10am to 6pm on the Plaza in Cashel town centre.


These young people will also be performing on stage as will several other young artists from Cashel Comhaltas.


There will also be several local artists who have kindly volunteered their support.
All monies raised will be given to the Irish Emergency Alliance/Ukraine Appeal. They will channel this money to where it is needed: for food, shelter, blankets, medical supplies, emotional support and education for displaced children.


Donations can be made online at www.idonate.ie/cashel comhaltasyouthproject. Donations are available on this page until July 19 next. Organisers have set a fundraising target of €6,000.
A programme of performances will be available on the our idonate page.


The Irish Emergency Alliance (IEA) are seven leading humanitarian agencies who have come together to respond faster and do more to save and help rebuild the lives of people affected by major emergencies worldwide.


Our member organisations are Action Aid, Christian Aid, Plan International, Self Help Africa, Tearfund, Trócaire and World Vision Ireland.


We have decades of combined experience and are active in 85 of the world’s poorest countries, often working closely with local partner organisations. Last year alone, we mobilised to support people affected by more than 20 disasters and conflicts worldwide, operating in some of the most difficult situations.
But we want to do even more for people whose lives have been devastated by emergencies — save even more lives and support even more people to rebuild their homes, schools, communities and livelihoods.

