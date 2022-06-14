Irish Water are dealing with a number of issues around Cashel
Irish Water is reporting a number of issues with water supply in the Cashel area.
They say they are repairing a burst water main in the Emly area, with possible disruptions also in Glenbane and surrounding areas.
The works are expected to be complete by 5:30pm today, June 14.
Another burst water main may cause issues in New Inn and the surrounding areas.
That is expected to be repaired by 5:30pm today.
Irish Water advises customers that following the completion of works, it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
Finally, Irish Water is investigating supply disruptions reports to Racecourse, Cashel.
More information will be available from the Irish Water website as it becomes available.
