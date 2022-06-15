County Tipperary Community Games Athletics Finals

County Tipperary Community Games Athletic Finals took place in Templemore on bank holiday Monday, June 6.

A large number of areas from all over the county took part most of whom featured on the medal podium. It was a very enjoyable day where new friendships were formed among all the excitement. Well done to Roscrea winners of best turned out area in the parade.

Congratulations to Newport on their amazing success winning Gold in 16 events followed by Boherlahan Dualla winning Gold in 12 Events.

Other areas that enjoyed considerable success were Roscrea, Thurles, Cloughjordan and Moycarkey Borris also great that none of the smaller areas left empty handed. Well done to everybody that participated. Congratulations to all medalists.

The first four in all Individual Track Events have qualified for the Munster Athletics Finals in Ennis on Saturday, July 23rd. The first two in the Field events and each winning Relay Team are qualified for the National Finals in Carlow on August 13th.

Competitors are asked to please notify county secretary tipperary@communitygames.eu immediately to confirm if they are available to go to Ennis. Huge Thank You to all the Volunteers who give their time to make all this possible and to Templemore AC for use of their excellent facilities..

County Finals of Swimming, Art Handwriting, Model Making, Projects will take place in Thurles on Saturday, June 18th. Swimming registration from 8am. Warm Ups 9am. Competition to commence 9.30am. Cultural events in Presentation Secondary School commencing at 1pm.

Results U8 Girls 60m: 1. Maria Stapleton, Moycarkey Borris, 2. Aislinn Ryan, Boherlahan Dualla 3. Amy Meehan, Boherlahan Dualla, 4. Maisie Grace, Cloughjordan.

U8 Boys 60m: 1. Jake O’Connor, Killenaule Moyglass, 2. Luke Loughnane, Roscrea, 3. Luke O’Connell, Boherlahan Dualla, 4. Jack Fogarty, Fethard Killusty.

U8 Girls 80m: 1. Fiadh Maher, Boherlahan, 2. Poppy Shanahan, Moycarkey Borris , 3. Mairead Ni Bhioragra Newport, 4. Laoise Prior, Boherlahan Dualla.

U8 Boys 80m: 1. George O’Brien, Newport, 2. Jaxon Lynch, Roscrea, 3. J.J. Skehan, Killenaule Moyglass, 4. Padraig O’Connor, Boherlahan Dualla.

U10 Girls 100m: 1. Aoife McLoughlin, Boherlahan, 2.Jenaguru Guni, Cloughjordan, 3. Lauren Ryan, Newport, 4. Ellen Hally, New Inn.

U10 Boys 100m: 1. T.J. Breslin, St Flannans, 2. Robbie Loughnane, Roscrea, 3. Tadhg Nolan, Moycarkey Borris, 4. Rytis Zidziunas, Thurles.

U10 Girls 200m: 1. Molly Dooley, Thurles, 2. Aoife Dywer, St. Flannans, 3. Lizzie Ryan, Roscrea, 4. Rebecca McLoughlin, Boherlahan Dualla.

U10 Boys 200m: 1. Cian O’Donnell, Boherlahan Dualla, 2. Darragh Greene, Cloughjordan, 3. Aaron Savage, Newport, 4. Daithi Dunne, Thurles.

U10 Girls Hurdles 60m: 1. Cora Leamy, Boherlahan Dualla, 2. Meadhbh Hall, Moyne Templetuohy, 3. Saoirse England, Roscrea, 4. Caitlin Madden, Cloughjordan.

U10 Boys Hurdles 60m: 1. Gearoid White, Cloughjordan, 2. Josh Nolan, Roscrea, 3. Will Brassil, Newport, 4. Danny Leamy, Moycarkey Borris.

U12 Girls 100m: 1. Lucy Palmer, Newport, 2. Roisin Maher, Thurles, 3. Ella O’Meara, Roscrea, 4. Caoimhe Kennedy, Cloughjordan.

U12 Boys 100m: 1. Matthew Mellerick, Newport, 2. Harry Ryan, Boherlahan Dualla, 3. Harry O’Donoghue Roscrea, 4. Billy O’Connor Killenaule Moyglass.

U12 Girls 200m: 1.Niamh Buckeridge, Newport, 2. Tara Guni, Cloughjordan, 3. Aoife Moore, Roscrea, 4. Nina Donnellan, Newport.

U12 Boys 200m: 1. Killian Croke, Mullinahone, 2. James Long, Newport, 3. J.J. Harding, Ballingarry, 4. Dylan Quirke, Mullinahone.

U12 Girls 600m: 1. Leah O’Connell, Boherlahan Dualla, 2. Cate O’Brien, Newport, 3. Sarah Tye, Ballingarry, 4. Gemma Power, Moycarkey Borris.

U12 Boys 600m: 1. Albert Maher, Boherlahan Dualla, 2. Niall Quirke, Boherlahan Dualla, 3. Ben Healy, Ballinahinch Killoscully, 4. Liam Carroll, Thurles.

U14 Girls 100m: 1. Rachel Dowd, Thurles, 2. Sophie Moynihan, Boherlahan Dualla, 3. Grace Burke, Ballinahinch Killoscully, 4. Anna Crawford, Thurles.

U14 Boys 100m: 1. Adam Prout, Powerstown Lisronagh, 2. Micheal Delahanty, Boherlahan Dualla, 3. Jonah Slattery, Thurles, 4. Christian Nolan, Roscrea.

U14 Girls 800m: 1. Leah Berry, Newport, 2. Aoife O’Donnell, Boherlahan Dualla, 3. Tara Moquet, Killenaule Moyglass, 4. Alison Carroll, Cloughjordan.

U14 Boys 800m: 1. Colm Ryan, Newport, 2. Oisin Kennedy, Newport, 3. Tom Cambell, Cloughjordan, 4. Conor Tobin, Mullinahone.

U14 Girls 80m Hurdles: 1. Lily-Anne O’Meara, Roscrea, 2. Sarah Bartley, Kilsheelin.

U14 Boys 80m Hurdles: 1. Colin O’Brien, Mullinahone, 2. Eamon Bioragra, Newport, 3. Gavin Gaffney, Newport, 4. Eoin Cummins, Moycarkey Borris.

U16 Girls 100m: 1. Ava Palmer, Newport, 2. Mollie Maher, Boherlahan Dualla

U16 Boys 100m: 1. Killian O’Horo, Newport, 2. Fionn Griffin, Newport,

U16 Girls 200m: 1. Sophie Walker, Newport.

U16 Boys 200m: 1. Dillon Walsh, Newport, 2. Dylan Cotter, Thurles, 3. Michael Hennelly, Cloughjordan,

U16 Girls 1500m: Sarah Williams, Cloughjordan.

U16 Boys 1500m: 1. Daire O’Donnell, Boherlahan Dualla, 2. Conor Kennedy, Boherlahan Dualla.

U10 Mixed Relay, - Breeda Christie Shield. 1 Boherlahan Dualla, Cian O’Donnell, Aoife Mcloughlin, Rebecca Mcloughlin, Eanna Moynihan 2 Roscrea, Saoirse England Kate Halpin Lydia Loughnane Robbie Loughnane Josh Nolan 3 Newport, Will Brassil Micheál Óg Coffey Anna Gavin Neasa Grimes Lauren Ryan Aaron Savage

U12 Girls Relay, 1 Roscrea, Kaela Crampton, Aoife O’Meara, Ella OMeara, Callie Cullinane, Sarah Halpin, Lorelai Hayes. 2 Boherlahan, Faye Burke Triona Heffernan Dearbhla Hickey Mae Kennedy Leah O'Connell 3 Cloughjordan, Laura Carroll Orla Gaynor Mylene Grace Tara Guni Caoimhe Kennedy Huran Wahid

U12 Boys Relay, 1 Roscrea, Harry O Donoghue, Kailum O’Meara, Kyle O’Meara, Lorcan Nolan. 2 Newport, James Long, Matthew Power, Matthew Mellerick, Robert Long, David Gaffrey, JJ Roche. 3 Boherlahan, James Carthy Jack Maher Niall Quirke Harry Ryan

U13 Mixed Relay, Kitty England Shield. 1 Boherlahan, Jack Maher Bobby McLoughlin Sophie Moynihan Leah O'Connell Aoife O'Donnell Harry Ryan 2 Newport, Niamh Buckeridge Darragh Healy Tom McCabe Lucy Palmer 3 Roscrea, Kayleigh Delaney Christian Nolan Donal Ryan Lorna Ryan

U14 Girls Relay 1 Boherlahan, Sophie Moynihan Siobhan O'Brien Ruth O'Connell Aoife O'Donnell 2 Thurles, Eve Cleary, Eleanor Doyle, Rachel Dowd, Anne Crawford, Sarah McGinley. 3 Roscrea, Conlon Mc Loughlin Alisha Mc Namee Lily Anne O'Meara Mya Steele

U14 Boys Relay, 1 Newport, Oisin Kennedy, Ollie Roche, Stephen O’Brien, Colm Ryan, Gavin Gaffney. 2 Mullinahone, Padraig Croke, Tom Gillman, Aydin Cinal, Conor Tobin, Tom Carey, Ned Commins.

U15 Mixed Relay, 1 Newport, Leah Berry Lauren Gaffney Fionn Griffin Conor Kìely 2 Cloughjordan, Alison Carroll Mary Foley Michael Hennelly Charles Kennedy Cormac Kennedy Sarah Williams

U16 Girls Relay, Newport, Deirdre McGlinchey, Ailin Kennedy, Clodagh Donoghue, Clodagh Grimes.

U16 Boys Relay, Thurles, Daniel Ryan Fogarty, Dylan Cotter, Conor Carroll, Ben Loughnane.

U16 Mixed 4x200m Relay, Newport. Killian O'Hora Ava Palmer Sophie Walker Dillon Walsh

Field Events.

U12 Girls Long Jump 1 Triona Heffernan, Boherlahan. 2 Tilly O’Brien, Newport.

U12 Boys Long Jump 1 J.J. Roche, Newport, 2 Robert Mulcahy, Boherlahan 3 Matthew Power, Newport. U12 Girls Ball Throw 1 Amy Burns, Ballingarry, 2 Huran Wahid, Cloughjordan, 3 Ella McGinley, Thurles, 4 Orla Boylan, Ballingarry. U12 Boys Ball Throw 1 Kailum O’Meara, Roscrea, 2 Robert Long, Newport, 3 Cooper Cleary, Moyglass, 4 Kean Burke, Ballingarry U12 Boys Long Puck 1 Liam Crosse, Ballinahinch Killoscully, 2 Adam Rice, Moycarkey Borris, 3 Sean O’Bioragra, Newport. U14 Girls Long Puck 1 Abbie Horgan, Boherlahan, 2 Kourtney Louise O’Halloran, Moycarkey Borris, 3 Sophie O’Meara, Cloughjordan U14 Girls Shot Putt Girls - Pauline Martin O’Rourke Shield 1 Lorna Ryan, Roscrea, 2 Sarah McGinley, Thurles U14 Boys Shot Putt Boys 1 James McCarthy, Cloughjordan, 2 Darragh Healy, Newport, 3 Christopher Bohan, Roscrea

U14 Girls Javelin 1 Rubi Walker, Newport, 2 Jennifer Davis Kelly Moycarkey U14 Boys Javelin 1 Jamie Connor Thurles, 2 Darragh Lonergan, Moycarkey, 3 Conor Kiely, Newport U14 Girls Long Jump 1 Eleanor Doyle, Thurles, 2 Isobel Davis Kelly Moycarkey Borris U14 Boys Long Jump 1 Donal Ryan, Roscrea, 2 Bobby McLoughlin, Boherlahan, 3 Ollie Roche, Newport. U16 Girls High Jump 1 Clodagh Donoghue, 2 Ailin Kennedy both from Newport.