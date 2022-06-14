Carrick Swan GAA Club news

Carrick Swan GAA Club
Carrick Swan Club’s Junior B hurlers continued their winning ways in Round 4 of the South League with a big victory over St Pat’s last Saturday evening.
The team play Clerihan in Pairc na nÉalaí next Saturday at 7pm.
There are no juvenile games this week as exams continue. The club wishes all who are sitting exams the best of luck.
The Junior B camogie team plays Butlerstown in a tournament on The Green next Saturday at 7pm.
Meanwhile, the U21 camogie team await their opponents in the plate semi -finals which take place on Wednesday of next week.
And the U12 girls play Cahir on The Green on Sunday evening.
Carrick Swan juvenile lotto jackpot is now €7,500. Numbers drawn last week were: 3,7,13, 27. Seven players matched three numbers and won €30 each.
