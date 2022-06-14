Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Carrick Davins Intermediate hurlers defeated Ballybacon Grange on Sunday in the South Hurling Championship Preliminary Round in Clonmel Sportsfield.

It was a hard fought victory with the final score Carrick Davins 0-15, Ballybacon Grange 2-8.

The Davins team scorers were Luke Faulkner (0-07; 0-05f) Lee Mackey (0-02), Conor Mackey (0-01) Michael Whelan (0-02f), Stephen Cronin (0-01) Michael Ryan (0-01), Billy Roche (0-01).

The team’s next match is against Kilsheelan-Kilcash in the South semi-final. This game is provisionally fixed for Sunday, June 26 in Clonmel Sportsfield at 6pm.

The U9 hurlers played Piltown GAA Club in a very competitive game in Davin Park last Thursday. They have two challenge games this week against St Molleran’s and Piltown.

The U7s and Academy children continue to train on Thursday evenings. The club is finalising details of its summer camp. U7 players took part in a Go Games hurling blitz in Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday, June 4.

They played fantastic hurling in the four games they played. The club thanks Tom Fitzgerald, GDA for organising and Carrick Swan GAA Club for hosting the blitz.

Davins Club teams have been wearing new club centenary jerseys over the last couple of weeks.

The club is delighted with the jerseys, which contain a special Maurice Davin watermark on each sleeve. Thanks to Alan Treacy and his team in Outfield Sports for helping the club get these over the line. The jerseys can be purchased from Outfield Sports

Results of juvenile Lotto draw on June 7: Numbers drawn were: 01,15,16,24.

Three players matched three numbers and won €70 each.

They were: Mary Fitzpatrick, c/o Tom Ryan; Margaret Tobin, Dunbane; Mick Torpey, Collins Park.