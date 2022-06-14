Search

15 Jun 2022

Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

14 Jun 2022 8:00 PM

Carrick Davins Intermediate hurlers defeated Ballybacon Grange on Sunday in the South Hurling Championship Preliminary Round in Clonmel Sportsfield.

It was a hard fought victory with the final score Carrick Davins 0-15, Ballybacon Grange 2-8.

The Davins team scorers were Luke Faulkner (0-07; 0-05f) Lee Mackey (0-02), Conor Mackey (0-01) Michael Whelan (0-02f), Stephen Cronin (0-01) Michael Ryan (0-01), Billy Roche (0-01).

The team’s next match is against Kilsheelan-Kilcash in the South semi-final. This game is provisionally fixed for Sunday, June 26 in Clonmel Sportsfield at 6pm.

The U9 hurlers played Piltown GAA Club in a very competitive game in Davin Park last Thursday. They have two challenge games this week against St Molleran’s and Piltown.

The U7s and Academy children continue to train on Thursday evenings. The club is finalising details of its summer camp. U7 players took part in a Go Games hurling blitz in Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday, June 4.

They played fantastic hurling in the four games they played. The club thanks Tom Fitzgerald, GDA for organising and Carrick Swan GAA Club for hosting the blitz.

Davins Club teams have been wearing new club centenary jerseys over the last couple of weeks.

The club is delighted with the jerseys, which contain a special Maurice Davin watermark on each sleeve. Thanks to Alan Treacy and his team in Outfield Sports for helping the club get these over the line. The jerseys can be purchased from Outfield Sports

Results of juvenile Lotto draw on June 7: Numbers drawn were: 01,15,16,24.

Three players matched three numbers and won €70 each.

They were: Mary Fitzpatrick, c/o Tom Ryan; Margaret Tobin, Dunbane; Mick Torpey, Collins Park.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media