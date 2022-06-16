Holycross NS to host 5km Fun Colour Run

Holycross NS Colour Run takes place next Tuesday
This year St Michael’s National School, Holycross are hosting the first ever 5k Colour Fun Run on Tuesday evening the June 21 at 7.30 p.m to fundraise for the school.
Management and staff of the school and hoping that the community will gather in support of their local school for an evening of fun, music and food. And, an open invitation is extended to all the family and friends to join in for a run, jog or walk.
Fun, games and face painting will begin at 6.30p.m and continue throughout the evening in the front garden of the school building, which is situated alongisde the historic, picturesque and globally renowned Holycross Abbey.
Entertainment will be provided by a D.J. on the evening while Food trucks will be available in St Michael’s Community Centre carpark where food, hot and cold drinks and ice-cream may be purchased if you wish to do so over the course of the evening.
Registration will take place on the night from 6.30p.m. onwards in the Community Centre.
Fees: Adult- €15, Secondary school child- €5 and Primary school child-€2
How a colour run works:
On each of the km marks colourful powder will be sprayed at participants as they pass. Participants are invited to wear a white T-short for maximum effect, but not obligatory.
You can follow the Facebook page St. Michael’s NS 5k fun run for further updates.
In the meantime, get your T-shirt ready, the runners on and some miles into the legs ahead of this event which is certain to be great fund.
