Search

16 Jun 2022

Holycross NS to host 5km Fun Colour Run

The event will take place on Tuesday evening next, June 21

Holycross NS Colour Run takes place next Tuesday

Holycross NS Colour Run takes place next Tuesday

Reporter:

news reporter

16 Jun 2022 4:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

This year St Michael’s National School, Holycross are hosting the first ever 5k Colour Fun Run on Tuesday evening the June 21 at 7.30 p.m to fundraise for the school.


Management and staff of the school and hoping that the community will gather in support of their local school for an evening of fun, music and food. And, an open invitation is extended to all the family and friends to join in for a run, jog or walk.


Fun, games and face painting will begin at 6.30p.m and continue throughout the evening in the front garden of the school building, which is situated alongisde the historic, picturesque and globally renowned Holycross Abbey.


Entertainment will be provided by a D.J. on the evening while Food trucks will be available in St Michael’s Community Centre carpark where food, hot and cold drinks and ice-cream may be purchased if you wish to do so over the course of the evening.

Registration will take place on the night from 6.30p.m. onwards in the Community Centre.

Fees: Adult- €15, Secondary school child- €5 and Primary school child-€2

How a colour run works:
On each of the km marks colourful powder will be sprayed at participants as they pass. Participants are invited to wear a white T-short for maximum effect, but not obligatory.


You can follow the Facebook page St. Michael’s NS 5k fun run for further updates.


In the meantime, get your T-shirt ready, the runners on and some miles into the legs ahead of this event which is certain to be great fund.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media