Tipperary Camogie development news

By Tipperary Camogie Development Officer Grainne O’Leary

U8 &U10 County blitzes.

We have seen the return of the county blitzes for these two age groups and there has been a fantastic carnival type atmosphere at all venues with huge numbers of girls taking part.



The camogie skills on offer have been splendid to watch showing the huge amount of work that has been going on at underage around the county in lock downs, so well done to all the coaches. Special mention to all our young whistlers who have made themselves available for all these blitzes.



U12.

The under 12 leagues are well under way with 5 rounds played. It’s great to see two new clubs enter teams in 2022, Moyne temple Touhy and St Marys Clonmel.

This year we have 38 clubs enter u12 leagues with 21 having a second team at this grade, so again testament to the work going on at club level.



U15 leagues

This league will start on July 11th



U19 tournament

This will run over the August bank holiday weekend.



Summer Camp.

We will hold our annual summer camp in July in Dr Morris Park.

July 4th and 5th from 10- 3.30 age 11/12 yrs.

July 6th and 7th From 10 -3.30 ages 13/15 yrs.

Please see all our social media sites on how to register or call 0876992210. Spaces will be limited, so book early.



Young Referees.

We have had a huge interest in young girls wanting to take on the job, which is great to see this enthusiasm. We are starting our mentoring programme on the week of June 18th.



Mini Games

Some young girls had a great opportunity to play at half time of our recent senior and junior camogie games in the County Camogie Grounds. It was a great day out for these girls watching their idols playing and showcasing their own skills at half time. Well done to all the girls.



Development Squads,

Our u13 development girls finished with a divisional blitz in June , a great evening of camogie with wins for the north and the south in the cup and shield respectively .



U14s are training well and looking forward to the Munster Blitz next Sunday the 19th in Waterford , they will be hoping to add to the silverware won this weekend , the B and C squads were successful in the Galway tournament.



U15/16B: These girls are currently on a break for the junior cert , back next week and looking forward to Munster blitz’s in July .



U17s: These girls took part in a blitz with Galway and Cork recently in Borrisoleigh , well down to the girls great morning of camogie .



St Mary’s Continues to Grow!

St. Mary’s Camogie club has continued to grow in numbers with good retention of last years girls since we resumed outdoor training in April, and we also see strong recruitment of new members amongst our nursery teams.



We are participating in championship action for the first time this year with our U12s taking to the field in competitive action in May. We have had massive support from across the St. Mary’s club to watch the girls and we look forward to more competitive action in the coming weeks and all our squad getting an opportunity to get championship experience. Two of our U12 girls; Georgia Kerton & Eva Power, are also participating in the County U13 development squad and recently played their first games for Tipperary.



We have participated in a number of blitzs in recent weeks including at U10 in Ballybacon and U8s in Carrick. Our coaching panel has grown this year with an additional ten coaches on board and getting involved at all levels. The Mothers & Others camogie group has resumed training at the main Sportsfield for the summer months, following a full winter on all weather surface- These ladies have embraced the club wholeheartedly, and are currently running a ‘May Moves’ Challenge with weekly Zumba classes and organised runs.



A ‘Come & Try It’ initiative for four weeks in May also aims to encourage people who have never played camogie before to get involved and learn some basic skills, which we hope will bring us a new wave of Mamogs.



We are very proud to say that in March 2022, St. Mary’s Camogie Club commenced a Sports for All programme offering Inclusive sports activity for children with additional needs. The programme runs every Saturday for one hour in a local school hall with members from the camogie club giving up their time to participate each week. It’s been a fantastic initiative for the club with a huge feel-good factor for all those involved. The programme was promoted by local autism groups and there has been great interest and support from the local community.