Tipperary Cumann na mBunscoil county finals timetable

The Cumann na mBunscoil finals take place in Semple Stadium on Monday and Tuesday next
Cumann na mBunscoil Week takes place this week from June 13th-17th June 2022.
This will see all schools from all over Ireland take part in a wide range of activities such as skill challenges from inter county stars, table quizzes, jersey days, school exhibition games, teachers v student challenges, children recreating famous All Ireland winning speeches and so much more.
Please keep an eye the National Cumann na mBunscol Twitter account over the coming week for continuous updates @cnambnaisiunta.
Allianz are sponsors of Cumann na mBunscol and it is important to give them recognition. Poster attached with more information.
We look forward to seeing as many schools as possible getting involved.
County Final Timetables
Monday 20th June
9.10am Under 11 A-1 Camogie: Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál, New Inn ‘B’ (1h) v Upperchurch NS ‘B’ (2h)
(7 a side square to 65)
9.10am Under 11 D-1 Hurling: Ayle NS ‘B’ (3h) v New Inn BNS ‘B’ (4h) (7 a side square to 65)
9.50am Under 11 B Camogie: Gaelscoil Nenagh (2h) v Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál, New Inn (1h) (7 a side square to 65)
9.50am Under 11 E Hurling: Ballytarsna NS (3h) v Cappawhite NS (4h) (7 a side square to 65)
10.30am Under 11 C Hurling: Rosegreen NS (3h) v Upperchurch NS (4h) (8 a side square to 65)
10.30am Under 11 A Camogie: Powerstown NS (1h) v St. Joseph’s, Templemore (2h) (7 a side square to 65)
11.10am Under 13 G Hurling: Clogheen NS (3h)v Gurtagarry NS (4h) (7 a side 21 to 45)
12.00pm Under 13 B Camogie: Carrig NS, Ballycommon (1) v Gaelscoil Nenagh (2) (10 a side 21 to 21)
12.50pm Under 13 C Camogie: Scoil Naomh Cualán, Borrisoleigh (3) v Upperchurch NS (4) (9 a side 21 to 21)
1.40pm Under 11 D Camogie: Boherlahan NS (1h) v Templederry NS (2h) (7 a side square to 65)
1.40pm Under 11 F Hurling: Gurtagarry NS (3h) v Shronell NS (4h) (7 a side square to 65)
2.20pm Under 13 E Camogie: Boherlahan NS (1h) v Donaskeigh NS (2h) (7 a side 21 to 45)
3.10pm Under 13 H Hurling: Slieveardagh NS (3h) v Terryglass NS (4h) (7 a side 21 to 45)
4.00pm Under 11 A-1 Hurling: Cashel BNS "B" (3h) v Holycross "B"(4h) (11 a side square to 65)
4.00pm Under 11 E Camogie: Clonmore NS (1h) v Rathcabbin NS (2h) (7 a side square to 65)
4.40pm Under 11 A Hurling: Cashel BNS (3h) v Scoil Ailbhe (4h) (11 a side square to 65)
Tuesday 21st June
9.10am Under 13 F Hurling: Ballytarsna NS (1) v St. Patrick’s NS, Drangan (2) (7 a side 21 to 45)
10.00am Under 13 D Camogie: Ballinahinch NS (3) v Cloughjordan NS (4) (7 a side 21 to 45)
10.50am Under 13 F Camogie: Barnane NS (1) v St. Patrick’s NS, Drangan (2) (7 a side 21 to 45)
11.40am Under 11 B-1/C-1 Hurling: Ballylooby NS ‘B’ (3h) v Gaelscoil Nenagh ‘B’ (4h) (9 a side square to 65)
11.40am Under 11 D Hurling: Ballinahinch NS (3h) v Kilruane NS (4h) (7 a side square to 65)
12.20pm Under 13 C Hurling: Ballylooby NS (1h) v Scoil Naomh Cualán, Borrisoleigh (2h) (12 a side 13 to 21)
1.10pm Under 11 B Hurling: Ardfinnan NS (1h) v Gaelscoil Nenagh (2h) (10 a side square to 65)
1.10pm Under 11 C Camogie: Kilruane NS (3h) v Mullinahone NS (4h) (7 a side square to 65)
1.50pm Under 13 E Hurling: Cappawhite NS (1h) v Dualla NS (2h) (8 a side 21 to 45)
2.40pm Under 13 B Hurling: Gaelscoil Nenagh (3) v Newport BNS or St. Peter & Paul’s Clonmel (4) (13 a side 13 to 13)
3.30pm Under 13 D Hurling: Gortnahoe NS (1) v Kilsheelan NS (2) (10 a side 21 to 21)
4.20pm Under 13 A Camogie: Ballina Primary School (3) v St. Joseph’s, Templemore (4) (11 a side 21 to 21)
5.10pm Under 13 A Hurling: Cashel BNS or Scoil Ailbhe or St. Colmcille’s Templemore (1) v Corville NS or St. Mary’s CBS Clonmel (2) (15 a side 13 to 13)
