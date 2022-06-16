Irish Water are repairing a burst water main in the Emly area

Irish Water have issued a burst water main notice to customers in the Emly area
Irish Water says it is working to repair a burst water main in the Emly area today.
Customers in the following areas may be affected:
Irish water expects repairs to be complete by 2:30pm today, June 16.
Irish Water advises customers to wait two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.