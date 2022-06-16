Councillor Hughie McGrath elected Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District

Cllr Hughie McGrath: Elected Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District Council
Independent councillor Hugh McGrath was this Thursday morning elected Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District Council.
First elected in 2004, it is Cllr McGrath's third time to hold the chain, having served twice as Mayor of the former Nenagh Town Council.
He was proposed by Cllr Seamus Morris and seconded by Cllr Joe Hannigan.
Cllr McGrath takes over from Cllr Michael O'Meara of the Lowry Team.
Cllr Phyll Bugler replaces her fellow Fine Gael colleague Cllr Ger Darcy as leas-Chathaoirleach.
She was proposed by Cllr Seamus Morris and seconded by Cllr McGrath.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.