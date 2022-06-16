Search

16 Jun 2022

Exhibition in Templemore Library by Borrisoleigh photographer John F Kennedy

John is a former Army Sergeant and is an outdoors enthusiast, spending a lot of his spare time on hills and mountains either cycling or walking

John F Kennedy, above, is exhibiting his collection of natures photographs in Templemore Library

16 Jun 2022 7:44 PM

The Wonderful World of Nature Photography will be exhibited in Templemore Library, having commenced on Monday June 13 for a six week period.


This exhibition is a collection of photographs from the lens of John F Kennedy, a Borrisoleigh native, who is a lover of nature with his camera always on the ready.


One of John’s favourite places is Templemore Town Park which is well featured in this exhibition.
The aim of this exhibition is to showcase the wide and wonderful world of nature on our doorstep and is a vision of the natural world all around us as seen through his lens.


It gives a glimpse into the natural world but is not a definitive catalogue of all local wildlife.
This exhibition is free of charge and is available to the public during library opening hours.

It’s well worth a visit and you might be surprised at what you see! Beidh fáilte roimh cách.

