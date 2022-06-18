Templemore news briefs

BT Harps

The past week was quiet with only our Senior Ladies team currently in action.

Our adult males and schoolchildren are all finished for the season, but the Ladies will continue over the summer months once the Leaving Cert is completed.

Well done to Kate Nevin (Captain) and Grace Murphy who were part of the North Tipp Gaynor Cup team who won the shield competition beating Kildare 4-1 in the final.

Our U-13 boys had a great trip to the Aviva to watch the Ireland v Scotland Nations League game while also playing St. Marks of Tallaght in a friendly.

Check out our FB page for all the latest news

Loughmore Cards

10 games: Biddy Gleeson and Mary Martin

9 games: Michael Martin John O’Connor, Ambrose Purcell and Michael Webster

20th game: Tom Maher and Michael Coonan

Raffle: Sean Moynihan Michael Bourke Billy O’Brien

Game every Sunday night at 8.30pm. All are welcome.

Tidy Towns

Work is ongoing and next Monday June 20th volunteers are asked to meet on the Thurles Road at 7pm to clean the stone wall. Litter continues to be problematic around the town and Residents and Business owners are asked to pay attention to this problem. Judging in the national Tidy Towns competition takes place around this time and marks in this category for untidiness are easily lost. Please play your part.

Ladies Football

Our senior ladies played Clonmel in the final round of the league. Templemore kept pace with Clonmel in the first half, but the visitors found a different gear in the second half and were decisive winners in the end. Templemore await their opposition for the final stage of the league. Thanks to Killea for use of their facilities. Well done to our U14 Div 1 team who put in very strong performances in the summer league with decisive wins over Brian Borus on 5th June and again last Saturday away to Fethard. Best of luck to our U-12's who play Silvermines at home on Sunday evening next. Best wishes also to all our girls who are sitting both LC and JC exams

Templemore Golf

Competition Results

June 12, 18 hole Stapleford

1st. Ned Delaney with 40 pts. 2nd. Matthew Stapleton with 36 pts.

Social Mixed Scramble

1/06/2022, Results, 1st. Seamus Bourke, Mary Hogan, Breda Murphy, Gross-Pat O’Connell, Niamh Connelly, Declan Russell.

Ladies Golf - June 7. 18 hole Stableford. 1st. Bernie Stapleton 32pts. 2nd. Mary Ann Maher 30pts. 3rd. Marie Rabbittee 29pts.

Juvenile lesson - start on Tuesday July 12 at 10 am followed by Ladies lessons at 11 am. Tel: Pat O’Connell, 087 9205821.

Seniors Results - June 9. 1st. 101 pts. Tom Kennedy, Paudie Butler, Ollie Murray. 2nd. 99 pts. Paddy Bourke, John Mullally, Tom Hogan, Michael Healy. 3rd. 97 pts. Ambrose Purcell, Jim Gleeson, Paschal Whelan, Phil Ryan