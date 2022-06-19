Roscrea Golf Club news and fixtures

Roscrea Golf Club
Saturday 11 & Sunday 12 June, Millpark Cup
The winner of this year’s Millpark Cup was Shane Mulrooney of the Mulrooney family who have sponsored this competition for the past number of years. At the presentation Shane said that he always wanted to win this cup and after a number of near misses he had achieved his dream. Club President Gerry Hayes thanked Mulrooney Gala for their generous sponsorship all down the years and wished them every success in their business. Men’s and Ladies Captains also thanked Mulrooney’s Gala for their support to the Club.
Men’s section
Overall winner Shane Mulrooney (14) 67net
2nd Denis Egan (18) 68nett
3rd Alan Fogarty (17) 69nett
Gross David Dooley 71
Seniors Michael Lorigan (16) 69nett
Ladies section
1st Sadie Tynan 71nett
2nd Marjorie McCorduck 73nett
Gross Orla Egan
Wednesday Open, June 8
18 Hole Stableford
1st Eoin Dooley (6) 43 points
2nd Brian Daniels (21) 41 points
3rd Jason Burns (16) 40 points
Seniors John McDonnell (18) 39 points
Summer Festival of Golf
Kindly sponsored by Mulrooney’s Gala, round 5 results; Overall winner Eoin Dooley (5) 29 points
Cat 1 Conor Egan (9) [28 – 2] 26 points
Cat 2 Alan Fogarty (16) [27 – 2] 25 points
Cat 3 Gerard Kealey (24) [27 – 1] 26 points
Summer Festival continues with round 6 this week
Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society
Results for June 10: -
1st G. Kealey (27 – 2) 25 points
2nd C. Conlon [27 – 5] 22 points (c/b)
3rd M. Lorigan [25 – 3] 22 points (c/b)
4th PJ Carroll 22 points (c/b)
NOTE
This week’s competition will take place Thursday June 16 instead of Friday 17 due to Toomevara Classic on Friday. Tee booked from 9am to 10am and 1.pm to 1.30pm, or you can book your own time on BRS.
Lotto
Wednesday June 8: Numbers drawn 1, 4, 5 & 18. No Jackpot Winner and 4 Match 3s; Pat Carroll, Montevideo Road; Evanna Farrelly; Gerry Fitzgerald; Chris McDonnell.; One Online Lucky Dip €25; John Kennedy. Next weeks is Jackpot €5,900. Your support makes a great difference. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 8pm. Lotto envelopes now available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.
Ladies Golf
Tuesday June 7: Valerie Doyle 18 Hole Stableford
Category A Collette McEvoy 27 points
Category B Monica Dooley 37 points
Category C Maura Killackey 38 points
Category D Eimear O'Meara 31 points
9 Hole Qualifier
1st Ban Ryan 19 points
Tuesday June 14: 18 Hole Stableford and 9 Hole Qualifier:
Medal No.3: 9 hole Stableford
1st Maire O’Doherty 23 points
2nd Ruth Cryan 21 points
3rd Monica Dooley 21 points (c/b)
Medal No.4 has now commenced.
Team News
Roscrea Ladies suffered a narrow defeat to Charleville in the Revive. Active Women's All Ireland Fourball in Charleville on June 8 while our Ladies Challenge Cup
Team had a 3:2 victory over Nenagh in Roscrea on June 11. Thanks to all team members and managers for their hard work and commitment and best wishes to all in the quarter finals of the Challenge Cup.
Congratulations to the overall winner Shane Mulrooney with a great score of 67nett. A huge Thank You to the Mulrooney Family for sponsoring this and other events throughout the year.
June 6, Monday
Evening Mixed Scramble: 12 hole
1st Angela Talbot, Pat Sheedy, Matty Talbot & Maire O'Doherty 73 points
2nd Carol Noonan, Johnny McDonnell, Jimmy Carroll & Marie Kennedy 68 points
3rd Margaret Collison, Chris Conlon, Billy Conlon & John Dunne 64 points. The Mixed Scramble is a fun competition and is a great opportunity to mix and mingle with other golfers.
ParTee Ladies
This event continues every Thursday. Contact Eileen before 11am for inclusion in draw. Draw on BRS by 12noon.
Get into Golf
We extend a warm welcome to our Get into Golf Enthusiasts. We hope you enjoy your experience ladies. Well done to the lady volunteers in the Club who make the programme a success.
