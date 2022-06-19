Roscrea Golf Club news and fixtures

Saturday 11 & Sunday 12 June, Millpark Cup

The winner of this year’s Millpark Cup was Shane Mulrooney of the Mulrooney family who have sponsored this competition for the past number of years. At the presentation Shane said that he always wanted to win this cup and after a number of near misses he had achieved his dream. Club President Gerry Hayes thanked Mulrooney Gala for their generous sponsorship all down the years and wished them every success in their business. Men’s and Ladies Captains also thanked Mulrooney’s Gala for their support to the Club.



Men’s section

Overall winner Shane Mulrooney (14) 67net

2nd Denis Egan (18) 68nett

3rd Alan Fogarty (17) 69nett

Gross David Dooley 71

Seniors Michael Lorigan (16) 69nett

Ladies section

1st Sadie Tynan 71nett

2nd Marjorie McCorduck 73nett

Gross Orla Egan

Wednesday Open, June 8

18 Hole Stableford

1st Eoin Dooley (6) 43 points

2nd Brian Daniels (21) 41 points

3rd Jason Burns (16) 40 points

Seniors John McDonnell (18) 39 points

Summer Festival of Golf

Kindly sponsored by Mulrooney’s Gala, round 5 results; Overall winner Eoin Dooley (5) 29 points

Cat 1 Conor Egan (9) [28 – 2] 26 points

Cat 2 Alan Fogarty (16) [27 – 2] 25 points

Cat 3 Gerard Kealey (24) [27 – 1] 26 points

Summer Festival continues with round 6 this week

Roscrea Senior Men’s Golf Society

Results for June 10: -

1st G. Kealey (27 – 2) 25 points

2nd C. Conlon [27 – 5] 22 points (c/b)

3rd M. Lorigan [25 – 3] 22 points (c/b)

4th PJ Carroll 22 points (c/b)

NOTE

This week’s competition will take place Thursday June 16 instead of Friday 17 due to Toomevara Classic on Friday. Tee booked from 9am to 10am and 1.pm to 1.30pm, or you can book your own time on BRS.

Lotto

Wednesday June 8: Numbers drawn 1, 4, 5 & 18. No Jackpot Winner and 4 Match 3s; Pat Carroll, Montevideo Road; Evanna Farrelly; Gerry Fitzgerald; Chris McDonnell.; One Online Lucky Dip €25; John Kennedy. Next weeks is Jackpot €5,900. Your support makes a great difference. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 8pm. Lotto envelopes now available at the bar and sign-in areas. A Lotto subscription €40 for 6 months is also available. Additionally, our Club Lotto can now be played online at Smartlotto.ie.

Ladies Golf

Tuesday June 7: Valerie Doyle 18 Hole Stableford

Category A Collette McEvoy 27 points

Category B Monica Dooley 37 points

Category C Maura Killackey 38 points

Category D Eimear O'Meara 31 points

9 Hole Qualifier

1st Ban Ryan 19 points

Tuesday June 14: 18 Hole Stableford and 9 Hole Qualifier:

Medal No.3: 9 hole Stableford

1st Maire O’Doherty 23 points

2nd Ruth Cryan 21 points

3rd Monica Dooley 21 points (c/b)

Medal No.4 has now commenced.

Team News

Roscrea Ladies suffered a narrow defeat to Charleville in the Revive. Active Women's All Ireland Fourball in Charleville on June 8 while our Ladies Challenge Cup

Team had a 3:2 victory over Nenagh in Roscrea on June 11. Thanks to all team members and managers for their hard work and commitment and best wishes to all in the quarter finals of the Challenge Cup.

Congratulations to the overall winner Shane Mulrooney with a great score of 67nett. A huge Thank You to the Mulrooney Family for sponsoring this and other events throughout the year.

June 6, Monday

Evening Mixed Scramble: 12 hole

1st Angela Talbot, Pat Sheedy, Matty Talbot & Maire O'Doherty 73 points

2nd Carol Noonan, Johnny McDonnell, Jimmy Carroll & Marie Kennedy 68 points

3rd Margaret Collison, Chris Conlon, Billy Conlon & John Dunne 64 points. The Mixed Scramble is a fun competition and is a great opportunity to mix and mingle with other golfers.

ParTee Ladies

This event continues every Thursday. Contact Eileen before 11am for inclusion in draw. Draw on BRS by 12noon.

Get into Golf

We extend a warm welcome to our Get into Golf Enthusiasts. We hope you enjoy your experience ladies. Well done to the lady volunteers in the Club who make the programme a success.