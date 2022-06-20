Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements: Monday June 20

The death has occurred of Shamim Ramzan 1 Tower Hill, Borrisokane, Tipperary

18th June 2022, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her mum Anne, sadly missed by her loving brother Nav, sisters Shy, Hamida, Shannon and Fiancé Tommy, extended family and friends.

Reposing this Monday evening at Sullivan's Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane, arriving at 10.45am for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St Michael and John's Cemetery, Cloughjordan. Mass can be viewed on on webcam Borrisokane Parish. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.

****************************************************************************************************

Sister Eileen Egan St. John of God Convent, Sallyville House, Newtown Road, Wexford, formerly Lisheen, Moyne, Co. Tipperary.

Sadly missed by all of her St. John of God sisters, her sister Margaret, her brothers John, Fr. Joe, Fr. Jimmy, and Dan, sisters-in-law, Norah and Catherine, brother-in-law Richard, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, many friends and colleagues and the caring staff at Sallyville House.

Reposing at the Convent Chapel, Sallyville House, on Monday, 20th June, from 2pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 21st June, at 12 noon in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Rowe Street, followed by burial in Foulkstown Cemetery, Waterford Road, Kilkenny, arriving approximately 3pm. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family, please click on the link below and you are welcome to view Sr. Eileen's requiem Mass on www.wexfordparish.com

****************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of M.B. Burke (née Cleary) Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary

M.B. passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, June 19th 2022. Predeceased by her beloved husband John, her brother Tommy and son-in-law Bill.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Kay Guest, Helen Killilea (Kilrickle), Noelle Darcy, Marie Younge (Toomevara), her brother Paddy and sister Madge, her sons-in-law Aidan, Ger and Ned, and her grandchildren Keith, Siobhan, Noel, Tara, Lynda, Eimear, Alan, Lorraine, Sharon, Leanne and her great-grandchildren Kyle and Alinah, her nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Monday 20th June from 5pm to 7.30 pm.

Funeral mass in St. Flannan’s Church, Ardcroney on Tuesday at 12pm followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery.

Mass will be live-streamed here https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish

************************************************************************************************

May they all rest in peace.