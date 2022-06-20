Search

20 Jun 2022

Clonoulty begin title defences with emphatic win over Éire Óg

Clonoulty begin title defences with emphatic win over Éire Óg

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Jun 2022 5:45 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1

Clonoulty Rossmore 3.20 (29)

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill 1.13 (16) 

John O’Shea at Annacarty 

Holders, Clonoulty/Rossmore, got their Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling Championship up and running with a thirteen point victory over Eire Og at Annacarty on Sunday. Played in dry conditions with a wind blowing towards the road end, this game was evenly balanced during the opening fifteen minutes, with the sides level on five occasions. An Anthony Kearney goal on the quarter hour mark edged Clonoulty to the front and they went on to outscore the home side by six points to one in the final ten minutes before the break, to lead by 1.13 to 0.9. 

Two minutes after the restart, Kearney was on hand to crash home goal number two and stretch the lead further. Cathal Ryan (Raymond) hit goal number three on eighteen minutes, while Connie Bradshaw goaled for the home side from a twenty meter free with seven minutes remaining. However it was Clonoulty who finished the stronger with two Cathal Ryan (Raymond) converted frees closing out the game. 

Anthony Kearney got the scoreboard ticking over inside the opening minute when he put over at the far end. Nicky Mockler doubled this advantage two minutes later before Connie Bradshaw and Jack Kingston tied the game almost immediately. Kevin Maher and Liam Og O’Dwyer exchanged points and this trend continued up to the thirteenth minute when Connie Bradshaw tied the game for the fifth time at 0.6 all. 

A Clonoulty goal from Anthony Kearney, following a piercing run by Keelan Ryan from midfield put a little light between the sides at the quarter hour mark. Clonoulty finished the half the stronger with points from Anthony Kearney, Kevin Maher, Martin Ryan (Ned) and Keelan Ryan, to lead at the break, 1.13 to 0.9. 

Clonoulty added goal number two after the break, when Kearney crashed home at the road end to put nine between the sides. From this on Eire Og struggled, with the visitors defence on top, led by Andrew Quirke on the edge of the square, while their forwards were always threatening and found scores easier to put away. Cathal Ryan (Raymond) added a third goal, before Connie Bradshaw pulled one back for the home side when he crashed home a twenty meter free. Daniel Kelly had an earlier effort brilliantly saved by Jason O’Dwyer, but overall the visitors found scores easier to come by on the day, and ran out easy victors. 

Prior to the throw in a minute’s silence was observed in memory of the late Willie Corbett, a former player and lifelong supporter of Eire Óg GAA. 

Scorers

Clonoulty Rossmore: Anthony Kearney (2.4, 2 frees), Cathal Ryan (Raymond) (1.6,4 frees), Kevin Maher (0.3), Nicky Mockler (0.2), Martin Ryan (Ned) (0.2), Ger Mockler (0.1), Declan O’Dwyer (0.1), Keelan Ryan (0.1). 

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill: Daniel Kelly (0.7, 6 frees), Connie Bradshaw (1.2, 1.0 free), Liam Og O’Dwyer (0.2), Jack Kingston (0.1), Peter O’Dwyer (0.1).

Clonoulty Rossmore: Jason O’Dwyer, Declan O’Dwyer, Andrew Quirke, Jack Kennedy, Aaron Kennedy, Dylan Kennedy, Jamie Davern, Keelan Ryan, Darren Corcoran, Kevin Maher, Martin Ryan (Ned), Nicky Mockler, Cathal Ryan (Raymond), Ger Mockler, Anthony Kearney

Subs: Padraig Coen, Oisin Fryday 

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill: Jamie O’Dwyer, Ciaran Loughman, Mike O’Brien, Mike Fox, David Breen, Pat Aherne, Stephen McDonald, Richard O’Doherty, David Kelly, Connie Bradshaw, Willie O’Neill, Liam Og O’Dwyer, Cathal Ryan, Peter O’Dwyer, Jack Kingston
Subs: Michael Furlong 

Refere: Mark Jordan (Golden/Kilfeacle) 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media