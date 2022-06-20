Clonoulty begin title defences with emphatic win over Éire Óg

Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1

Clonoulty Rossmore 3.20 (29)

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill 1.13 (16)

John O’Shea at Annacarty

Holders, Clonoulty/Rossmore, got their Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling Championship up and running with a thirteen point victory over Eire Og at Annacarty on Sunday. Played in dry conditions with a wind blowing towards the road end, this game was evenly balanced during the opening fifteen minutes, with the sides level on five occasions. An Anthony Kearney goal on the quarter hour mark edged Clonoulty to the front and they went on to outscore the home side by six points to one in the final ten minutes before the break, to lead by 1.13 to 0.9.

Two minutes after the restart, Kearney was on hand to crash home goal number two and stretch the lead further. Cathal Ryan (Raymond) hit goal number three on eighteen minutes, while Connie Bradshaw goaled for the home side from a twenty meter free with seven minutes remaining. However it was Clonoulty who finished the stronger with two Cathal Ryan (Raymond) converted frees closing out the game.

Anthony Kearney got the scoreboard ticking over inside the opening minute when he put over at the far end. Nicky Mockler doubled this advantage two minutes later before Connie Bradshaw and Jack Kingston tied the game almost immediately. Kevin Maher and Liam Og O’Dwyer exchanged points and this trend continued up to the thirteenth minute when Connie Bradshaw tied the game for the fifth time at 0.6 all.

A Clonoulty goal from Anthony Kearney, following a piercing run by Keelan Ryan from midfield put a little light between the sides at the quarter hour mark. Clonoulty finished the half the stronger with points from Anthony Kearney, Kevin Maher, Martin Ryan (Ned) and Keelan Ryan, to lead at the break, 1.13 to 0.9.

Clonoulty added goal number two after the break, when Kearney crashed home at the road end to put nine between the sides. From this on Eire Og struggled, with the visitors defence on top, led by Andrew Quirke on the edge of the square, while their forwards were always threatening and found scores easier to put away. Cathal Ryan (Raymond) added a third goal, before Connie Bradshaw pulled one back for the home side when he crashed home a twenty meter free. Daniel Kelly had an earlier effort brilliantly saved by Jason O’Dwyer, but overall the visitors found scores easier to come by on the day, and ran out easy victors.

Prior to the throw in a minute’s silence was observed in memory of the late Willie Corbett, a former player and lifelong supporter of Eire Óg GAA.

Scorers:

Clonoulty Rossmore: Anthony Kearney (2.4, 2 frees), Cathal Ryan (Raymond) (1.6,4 frees), Kevin Maher (0.3), Nicky Mockler (0.2), Martin Ryan (Ned) (0.2), Ger Mockler (0.1), Declan O’Dwyer (0.1), Keelan Ryan (0.1).

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill: Daniel Kelly (0.7, 6 frees), Connie Bradshaw (1.2, 1.0 free), Liam Og O’Dwyer (0.2), Jack Kingston (0.1), Peter O’Dwyer (0.1).

Clonoulty Rossmore: Jason O’Dwyer, Declan O’Dwyer, Andrew Quirke, Jack Kennedy, Aaron Kennedy, Dylan Kennedy, Jamie Davern, Keelan Ryan, Darren Corcoran, Kevin Maher, Martin Ryan (Ned), Nicky Mockler, Cathal Ryan (Raymond), Ger Mockler, Anthony Kearney

Subs: Padraig Coen, Oisin Fryday

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill: Jamie O’Dwyer, Ciaran Loughman, Mike O’Brien, Mike Fox, David Breen, Pat Aherne, Stephen McDonald, Richard O’Doherty, David Kelly, Connie Bradshaw, Willie O’Neill, Liam Og O’Dwyer, Cathal Ryan, Peter O’Dwyer, Jack Kingston

Subs: Michael Furlong

Refere: Mark Jordan (Golden/Kilfeacle)