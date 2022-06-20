Mid terrace property in Tipperary Town now on the market

Property at St Michael Street in Tipperary town is now on the market
A mid terrace residence at St Michael Street, Tipperary Town has come on the market.
it provides an excellent opportunity to acquire a townhouse residence in a most desireable and sought after location.
The residence is ideally situated on St Michael Street, within walking distance of all amenities. The three bedroomed residence has scope for the addition of an extension to the rear if required. There is a garden to the rear of the property with access from Rosanna Road. The property comprises briefly as follows; entrance hall, sittingroom, living/diningroom, kitchen, 3 No bedrooms and bathroom.
Viewing is strongly recommended
Private offers accepted up to 3 pm Wednesday 6th July
Billy Nash (left) was the winner of the Vice Captain’s Prize (John Hughes) at Cahir Park Golf Club last weekend. The popular Limerick man shaded it with score of 67 nett.
